Nigeria: Govt Approves Eligibility Criteria for VC, Rector, Provost Appointments

11 April 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has approved a policy establishing eligibility criteria for the appointment of Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts in federal tertiary institutions.

This is to promote equity, transparency, and integrity in the selection process.

A statement released in Abuja on Thursday by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry, Folasade Boriowo, revealed this development.

Boriowo said the policy became necessary following a pattern of undue advantage observed over the years, where officers serving in acting capacities often leveraged their positions to influence appointment outcomes.

According to her, these officers also compromise the fairness and transparency of the selection process.

"The policy is necessary to eliminate this practice, ensure a level playing field for all qualified candidates, and strengthen institutional governance.

"The policy stipulates that any officer serving in an acting capacity as Vice Chancellor, Rector, or Provost shall not be eligible to apply for the substantive position while still holding the acting appointment.

"However, in the interest of fairness, such officers may choose to recuse themselves from their acting positions before the expiration of their non-renewable six-month tenure, thereby becoming eligible to apply for the substantive roles," she said.

She added that the policy was designed to complement the Ministry's existing guidelines for the appointment of Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts (2013), along with all other extant regulations governing appointments in federal tertiary institutions.

"Governing Councils, Managements, and relevant stakeholders are hereby requested to ensure strict compliance with the new directive.

"For clarity and ease of implementation, the policy document is enclosed as Annex I, while the 2013 Guidelines are enclosed as Annex II," she added. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.