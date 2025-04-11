Chad: Lake Chad - EU, Others Target 36,000 Nigerians, Launch €40m Intervention

The European Union (EU) and the French Development Agency (AFD) on Thursday in Abuja launched the €40m worth second phase of the 'Inclusive Economic and Social Recovery around Lake Chad' (RESILAC project) targeting at least 36,000 Nigerians among the 118,000 beneficiaries and 500,000 households in the Lake Chad region.

The RESILAC 2 being co-funded by the EU and AFD is being executed Action against Hunger (lead partner), CARE, and Groupe URD, in collaboration with the CCFD-Terre Solidaire network, 13 civil society organisations, sub-regional and national authorities among others in the consortium.

The five-year phase will be implemented in three countries of Cameroon, Nigeria, and Chad.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, expressed appreciation for the project.

The minister represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Emeka Vitali, said the event marks a pivotal moment as the stakeholders came together to reinforce their shared commitment to fostering development and humanitarian aid in the Lake Chad region.

"The significance of this initiative cannot be overstated. It represents not only a collaboration among various stakeholders, but also a unified response to the pressing challenges faced by the communities in this area.

"The Nigerian government continues to stand firm in its declaration to support development and humanitarian efforts. We are witnessing this commitment in various ongoing initiatives that are aimed to uplift vulnerable populations.

"Through comprehensive policies and targeted interventions, we are making strides in enhancing basic services, enabling livelihoods, and fostering social inclusion, particularly for displaced and marginalized groups," he said.

He also extended gratitude to the donors, the European Union and the French Development Agency, as well as implementing partners, saying their contributions have enabled them to catalyze meaningful change and foster collaboration across local, regional, and national levels.

He said that the lessons learned from the RESILAC 1 implementation in the country can also serve as a valuable blueprint for similar interventions in all aspects.

The French Ambassador to Nigeria, Marc Fonbaustier and the representatives of the donors and project implementing consortium of partners, expressed optimism that the project would make the desired impacts.

They noted that for several years, the Lake Chad region has faced a major security crisis and recurring climatic shocks, which have affected people's living conditions and triggered massive population displacement.

In response, the EU and the AFD initiated the RESILAC project to create favourable conditions and strengthen the resilience of populations through economic recovery, social cohesion and sustainable management of the most vulnerable territories.

"Building upon the successes of RESILAC Phase 1 (2018-2022), stakeholders have pledged to continue their efforts in the region through the launch of a second phase. With a total budget of €40m, RESILAC 2 is co-funded by the EU and AFD and executed by a consortium that includes Action against Hunger (lead partner), CARE, and Groupe URD, in collaboration with the CCFD-Terre Solidaire network, 13 civil society organisations, sub-regional and national authorities.

"This 5-year phase will be implemented in three countries (Cameroon, Nigeria and Chad) within the Lake Chad area and in collaboration with the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC). Its objectives are to enhance access to essential services (health, education, social protection, water, and sanitation); improve coordination, territorial governance, capacity building and social cohesion; and foster cross-border trade, sustainable job creation, and agro-sylvo pastoral production," the partners said.

They said that the new phase of the RESILAC will consolidate achievements and lessons learnt from phase 1 and enhance its actions by adapting its strategy to provide a more comprehensive response to the current needs while fostering a stronger sub-regional perspective and collaborations.

"It will target 118,000 direct beneficiaries and aims to reach more than 500,000 persons indirectly, including the influential actors of the regions (young men and women), vulnerable households (displaced, refugees, host communities), local entities and stakeholders, along with selected associations and local organisations.

"Specifically, in Nigeria, the project focuses on 36,000 direct beneficiaries, prioritising vulnerable groups such as women, children, and internally displaced persons (IDPs) within three LGAs in Borno State," they said.