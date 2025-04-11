Nigeria: APC Shuts HQ As Abducted Party Director Dies in Captivity

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has shut its national secretariat in Abuja in honour of its national director of administration, Rauf Adekunle Adeniji, who was killed by his abductors.

Dr. Adeniji was appointed as APC director of administration in August 2024. He took over after the resignation of the former director, Prof. Alaba Adediwura.

He was reportedly abducted early this year by gunmen wielding AK-47 rifles in the Chikakore area of Kubwa, within the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He was taken along with three others, including his brother, the wife and son, during the attack. It was gathered that the APC official was on a visit to his brother's residence when the gunmen struck on January 26.

Consequently, his brother's wife, Madam Esther, was killed, and her body discovered around Ijah-Gbagyi community in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State the following morning.

Chikakore, a community on the outskirts of Kubwa, is about 30 kilometers from the centre of Abuja.

Dr Adeniji's abductors had demanded a ransom of N350 million for his release. Adeniji's family was reportedly contacted by the kidnappers, who insisted that the payment be made for his freedom.

A credible source told Daily Trust last night that "he was killed in captivity." Asked whether the ransom was paid before he was killed, the source said, "Yes, I heard it had been paid."

A close relation of the deceased, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that he was killed some weeks ago by his abductors in their camp.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But on Tuesday, the deceased's brother, Deputy Director at the National Assembly Commission, Michael Adesiyan, was among some victims reportedly rescued and presented to the media by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Confirming the killing of the APC director, the relative said he was killed while they were in the bush.

He said, "At first, it was the killing of the released brother's wife on the day of their abduction, and later the killing of the other brother in their captivity."

He said the released brother was still with the government possibly for counselling and rehabilitation.

When contacted on phone last night, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said she was yet to be briefed on the killing.

She promised to find out and get back to one of our reporters but she did not as at the time of filing the story.

However, the APC in a statement on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, didn't play up the issue of abduction.

The party simply said, "In honour of the late director of administration, the party's national secretariat has been closed until Monday, 14th of April, 2025.

"A condolence register will be opened at the national secretariat in his honour. We extend our deepest condolences to his immediate family, the party's national secretariat staff, the good people of Osun State and the entire APC family, over this devastating loss.

"Dr. Adeniji will be remembered for his personable qualities, optimistic outlook and pragmatic attitude to work."