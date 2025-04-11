Nigeria: AKK Pipeline 72% Completed - NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has disclosed that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project is now 72 percent completed.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, disclosed this yesterday at the 2025 edition of the Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF) held in Abuja.

The GCEO who was represented by the Executive Vice President, Upstream, Mr. Udobong Ntia, restated the company's commitment to leveraging technology and local content development to drive Nigeria's energy transition.

He said: "In alignment with Nigeria's energy transition plan, which seeks to achieve net zero emissions by 2060, NNPC Limited has initiated several gas-led transition programs. These include the expansion of our Autogas program targeting over one million vehicles by 2026, and the completion of critical backbone infrastructure like the AKK pipeline, which is about 72% complete as we speak. We are targeting the first quarter of 2026 to have that fully delivered."

Ojulari noted that energy security for Nigeria's over 200 million citizens remains non-negotiable, adding that NNPC is contributing to the nation's power mix through projects such as the 1 gigawatt BiIPP-JV phases one and two, 650 megawatts from the FarmJV, and a 50-megawatt emergency power plant in Maiduguri.

"Let me emphasise, energy security for over 200 million Nigerians is non-negotiable. At NNPC, we play a key role in the power sector and continue to invest in infrastructure that strengthens our national energy grid," he stated.

Speaking further, the NNPC boss commended the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021, describing it as a "historic milestone" that repositioned NNPC Limited as a commercial entity capable of competing globally.

He noted that local content development is a strategic priority for the company.

He also revealed that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGIC) Act has catalyzed over $10 billion in in-country value addition since 2020, and a significant portion of NNPC's project components are now being sourced locally.

Earlier, Engr. Amina Danmadami, Chairman of the Society for Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council, stressed the relevance of OLEF since its inception in 1991.

According to her, "This year's theme, "Driving Energy Sustainability Through Technology, Policy, and Supply Chain Excellence," reflects our reality. While the world pivots to renewables, oil and gas remain central to Nigeria's economic stability and energy security. Our task is to optimize, not replace, the sector."

Danmadami emphasised the role of policy and technology in achieving sustainability, calling for robust implementation of the PIA and improved investment in supply chain resilience.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Alhaji Ahmad Aminu, reaffirmed PTDF's commitment to supporting capacity building and innovation in the energy sector.