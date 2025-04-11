Nigeria: No Room for Distractions, It's Time to Build Our Party, Declares Nenadi Usman

Abuja — The Acting National Chairperson of the Labour Party, Senator Nenadi Usman, has assured party members and supporters of her commitment to rebuilding and growing the party for victory.

In a message of appreciation to members and leaders of the party after Wednesday's NEC meeting in Abuja, Usman assured them that a new Labour Party would come out of the crisis now since it's been finally settled by the apex court of the land.

According to Usman, who commended all those that attended the NEC, the meeting was both timely and necessary, "as we work collectively to fortify the foundations of our party, build unity among our ranks, and refocus on our enduring mission -- building a New Nigeria that works for all.

"It is with deep humility and a profound sense of responsibility that I accept the resolution passed at the NEC meeting, appointing me as the Acting National Chairperson of the Labour Party. I am grateful for the unanimous vote of confidence and for the trust you have placed in me to lead during this transitional period.

"We followed up this important milestone with a formal visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), where we presented the Supreme Court judgment affirming the legitimacy of our party's leadership transition and communicated the outcome of our NEC proceedings.

"This is more than a procedural step -- it is a demonstration of our collective commitment to due process, internal democracy, and the transparent governance that the Nigerian people rightfully expect from us.

"I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to all members of the Labour Party, the leadership of the NLC and TUC, the Obidient Movement and every Nigerian, who continues to believe in this movement. To our leader and presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, your steadfastness and integrity continue to inspire millions.

"I reaffirm my commitment to the values and vision that define the Labour Party -- a party of the people, for the people. Now is not the time for distraction or division. Now is the time to build, with unity, courage, and a deep love for our country.

"Together, we will continue this journey of hope, and I pledge to serve with diligence, openness, and unwavering focus on our shared goals. Let us remain steadfast, engaged, and hopeful. The New Nigeria is not a dream deferred -- it is a vision in progress," she stated.

Meanwhile, the Julius Abure faction of party has alerted the nation and particularly, the INEC of an illegal primaries for the Anambra State governorship election allegedly being conducted by some members of the party.

In a statement by the spokesman of the Abure camp, Obiora Ifoh, "For the benefit of doubt, the Labour Party has since concluded its governorship primaries in Anambra State and the name of the successful candidate has already being submitted to the INEC in line with the election guidelines.

"We are therefore disassociating the party from any other or outcome of any primaries as the party has moved on, waiting for the right time to flag off our campaigns

"In line with the party constitution, INEC guidelines and the Electoral Act, the processes leading to the primaries started with the issuance of 21 days Mandatory notice to INEC by the Labour Party, after which we issued the notices of the commencement of our primaries.

"Two aspirants, John Nwosu and Chief Moghalu met the requirements after the screening. The party on April 1st, 2025 conducted its Ward Congresses and the Party primaries on April 5th, 2025.

"Moghalu polled a total of 573 delegate votes to defeat his only contestant, Chuma Nwosu, who got 19 votes in the hitch-free exercise. The party has also issued a certificate of return to the winner and the party candidate for the November 8, 2025 election.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"INEC has in an official communication stated that all political parties must complete its primaries on or before April 10, 2025 in compliance with Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

"Also in line with the provision of Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022, INEC had mandated the Political Parties to abide by the guidelines particularly to enable the Commission to plan for the effective monitoring of the primaries," he said.

The faction said it had since complied with all the processes of producing its candidate in an exercise monitored by top INEC officials, and had even submitted the names of its candidates.

"We are therefore warning anyone or group of persons who has chosen to disrupt a process which has begun over a month ago and has reached a logical conclusion with the submission of the candidate names to desist from from such malfeasance and mischief."