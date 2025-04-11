Africa: All of Africa Today - April 11, 2025

Tanzania Opposition Leader Lissu Charged With Treason

Tanzania's opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, was charged with treason a day after his arrest following a rally in the south of the country. The charge stemmed from his nationwide campaign demanding electoral reforms under the slogan "No Reforms, No Election" ahead of the October polls, where he was expected to challenge President Samia Suluhu Hassan. She first came to power in 2021 after the death of her predecessor, John Magufuli. She was praised for reversing some of his more authoritarian tendencies. However, her government later faced criticism for targeting opposition figures. Lissu, a survivor of a 2017 assassination attempt, had previously fled Tanzania twice over election disputes and safety concerns. On the day of his arrest, police used tear gas to disperse his supporters, drawing condemnation from rights groups and legal bodies, who accused the government of stifling dissent. His case was adjourned until 24 April.

95 Zimbabwe Protesters Denied Bail

A Harare magistrate denied bail to 95 people arrested for allegedly organizing an anti-government protest on March 31, ruling they posed a security risk and could reoffend if released. The group faced charges of unlawful gathering and inciting violence after prosecutors said they planned to march to the State House to demand President Emmerson Mnangagwa's removal. Police reported that protesters threw stones, built barricades, and shared footage online. Three additional suspects were tried separately. The magistrate cited their chants, including "Mnangagwa must go", as evidence of intent to destabilize the government. The accused remained in custody following the ruling.

South Sudan on the Brink of New Civil War

South Sudan, the world's youngest and one of its poorest nations, is teetering on the edge of another civil war as its unelected leaders prepare for renewed armed conflict. The 2018 Revitalized Agreement, intended to end years of brutal conflict between President Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar, fell apart in early 2025, reigniting ethnic and political tensions. Fighting flared in Upper Nile and later near the capital, Juba, following the detention of Machar, who was accused of orchestrating attacks against the national army. Despite AU mediation attempts, tensions escalated after Machar's faction withdrew from peace mechanisms, accusing President Salva Kiir's government of targeted arrests.

Tear Gas Disrupts Kenya School Play

A high school drama competition in Kenya was overshadowed by real-life drama after police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd gathered to watch a controversial play. Echoes of War, set in a fictional kingdom where the youth had lost faith in their leaders, featured scenes of clashes with police and drew comparisons to last year's youth-led protests against tax increases. The play was initially disqualified from the drama festival under unclear circumstances, but a court later overturned the decision. Cleophas Malala, the former senator who wrote the script for students from Butere Girls High School, was blocked by police from meeting the performers for final rehearsals. He was released without charge and praised the students for boycotting the performance in protest. Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the Ministry of Education is investigating.

PEPFAR Cuts Threaten South Africa HIV Fight

The cancellation of PEPFAR funding to South Africa threatened to cause between 150,000 and 295,000 additional HIV infections by 2028, alongside 56,000–65,000 deaths, unless the government intervened to cover the gap. A study by the University of Cape Town (UCT) and University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) researchers found that without PEPFAR's R7.5-billion annual support, ARV coverage would drop from 78% to 59–70% by 2026, while HIV prevention services like PrEP would decline sharply. The cuts followed a 2024 U.S. executive order suspending aid, which led to the closure of PEPFAR-funded clinics and the layoffs of thousands of health workers. Some of the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) grants resumed after a court ruling, but their future remained uncertain.