Nigeria: Fire Razes 12 Shops in Ibadan

A devastating fire on Thursday night consumed at least 12 shops in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to eyewitnesses account, the blaze erupted around 10:55 PM at Block A, No. 64, Mayegun Cement Store Market, located in the Araromi area near Agodi-Gate, Ibadan, adding that the fire raged for over three hours before firefighters were able to extinguish it.

The inferno caused significant damage, with estimates indicating that property worth several million naira were lost.

Investigations revealed that the fire was likely triggered by an electrical surge near combustible materials.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Service, Yemi Akinyinka, stated that the agency received a distress call at precisely 11:02 PM.

"Our control room received the report of the shop fire at 23:02 hours on Thursday, April 10, 2025, from Mr. Young," Akinyinka said.

"Fire personnel were promptly deployed to the scene. Upon arrival, we found several lockup shops fully engulfed in flames. We quickly took action to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby shops."

Akinyinka noted that despite the damage to 12 shops, their efforts saved property worth billions of naira from further destruction.

"The firefighting team returned to the station by 3:18 AM and remained on standby for any additional emergencies," he added.