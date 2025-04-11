Tanzania: Bobi Wine Condemns Tundu Lissu's Arrest, Urges Regional Unity for Good Governance

We must fight together for good governance in this region, so that we eventually win together as a people

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine, has denounced the arrest of Tanzanian opposition figure Tundu Lissu as a democratic freedom violation, urging East African nations to unite for good governance.

Kyagulanyi expressed “solidarity with comrade Tundu Lissu following his violent arrest in Tanzania,” calling it a sign of deepening regional repression.

“We must fight together for good governance in this region, so that we eventually win together as a people,” Kyagulanyi stated.

Lissu, a key Chadema opposition member and former presidential candidate, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday under unclear circumstances.

Online videos seemingly show his forceful detention by Tanzanian security during a public event.

The incident sparked outrage among East African opposition leaders and rights advocates, who see the arrest as part of a growing trend of shrinking political space.

Kyagulanyi, who has faced multiple arrests and restrictions in Uganda for his politics, likened Lissu’s situation to challenges faced by other East African opposition figures.

"This is not just about Tanzania or Uganda," he noted. "It is about an entire region where voices of dissent are increasingly being silenced."

Lissu was charged with treason a day after his arrest following a rally in the country’s south.

The charge relates to his national campaign for electoral reform under the slogan "No Reforms, No Election".

The country is due for elections in October, where Lissu is expected to challenge President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

When Samia took power in 2021 after John Magufuli’s death, she was initially praised for easing his authoritarian tendencies.

However, she has since faced criticism following arrests and abductions of some opposition members.

In public appearances, Lissu has stated that fair elections are unlikely in six months without reforms.

The Chadema leader wants a change in the electoral commission's composition, arguing against direct appointments by Samia.

Authorities have described the campaign as inciting the public against the upcoming election.

Lissu has been arrested multiple times previously.

In 2017, during Magufuli's presidency, he survived an assassination attempt, being shot 16 times.

He went into exile, briefly returning in 2020 to run against Magufuli, leaving after results citing irregularities.

He returned in 2023 after Samia introduced changes allowing more opposition freedom.

Earlier on Thursday, police used tear gas to disperse Chadema supporters, blocking party leaders from holding a press conference about Lissu's arrest.

Some party supporters told the BBC that they would continue demanding electoral reforms before the elections.