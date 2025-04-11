Nigeria: 15 Years After, Host Communities of OML-25 Set Tough Conditions for Oil Resumption

-- Insist Belemaoil Must Manage Facility Operations

Fifteen years after it was shut down, host communities of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25 in Kula Kingdom, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, have issued stringent conditions for the resumption of oil production, insisting on a binding agreement with the new operator.

Following Shell's divestment of the oil asset to Renaissance Africa Energy Holdings, the communities--Kula, Belema, Offoin-Ama, and Ngeje--have demanded that the new operator inherit all liabilities incurred by Shell before any operations can resume. Shell had operated the facility for 67 years, during which residents say they suffered neglect, poverty, and environmental degradation.

At the conclusion of a major stakeholders' engagement between the host communities and Renaissance Africa Energy Holdings in Port Harcourt, the communities made it clear that no oil activity would resume without a legally binding and enforceable commitment from the new operator.

The communities emphasized the need for a fresh agreement that would prioritize sustainable development, environmental protection, and long-term community empowerment through investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

His Highness, Anabs Sara-Igbe, an elder statesman and prominent Kula stakeholder, noted that the non-implementation of the 2019 agreement--signed by Shell, the Federal Government, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the host communities, and Belemaoil--is one of the key liabilities the new operator must address.

"Our people endured 67 years of suffering, neglect, and deprivation under Shell's operations. The new operator must be prepared to address the unemployment crisis, environmental damage, and lack of basic amenities in our communities," Sara-Igbe said.

President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, expressed strong concern over the decision by the new operator to retain former Shell staff who were allegedly complicit in the long-standing conflict with the communities. He warned that such a move could perpetuate distrust and conflict.

Sukubo called on Renaissance Africa Energy Holdings to prioritize youth employment and economic empowerment to foster sustainable oil production in the region.

Another stakeholder, Christian Don Pedro, also urged the new operator to avoid the divisive tactics employed by Shell in the past.

"To succeed, Renaissance must begin by building a harmonious and inclusive relationship with the host communities. The divide-and-rule method used by Shell cannot continue," he said.

In a statement signed by Emeka Idika, Press Secretary to the host communities, it was revealed that OML-25--one of the major oil blocks in the Niger Delta--has remained inactive for over 15 years. The facility, which previously produced over 45,000 barrels of crude oil and 103,000 cubic feet of gas daily, has been at the center of a long-running dispute between the former operator, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), and its host communities.