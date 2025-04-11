Nigeria: AfDB President, Adesina, Pledges Support for C'river Health, Agric Sectors

Calabar — The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has pledged substantial investment support for health and agriculture sectors in Cross River State.

Speaking last Wednesday during a state banquet organised in his honour, Adesina outlined bold plans to support primary healthcare delivery in addition to the investments they are already promoting in the state with the launch of the Special Agro Processing Zone project.

He commended the leadership qualities of the Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, noting that the governor is indeed a "passionate, action-driven, and accountable leader, who doing so much in infrastructure."

Adesina noted that with what Governor Otu has done in partnership with Afrixem Bank for the Bakassi Deep Seaport project, Cross River State will soon be a very important logistics and industrial processing hub beyond Nigeria, covering the entire West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea.

On healthcare, he pledged to support the governor's efforts in the revitalization of primary health centres and the state health insurance initiative.

According to him, "We will help ensure that primary healthcare centers are not only revitalized but connected digitally to enable seamless access and portability of health records."

He also advocated the adoption of a sustainable franchise-based business model for healthcare delivery, designed to improve nationwide access and quality.

Looking ahead, Adesina expressed excitement over the launch of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) in Cross River State, describing the project as a game-changer for the state's economy.

In his remarks, Governor Otu reaffirmed his administration's focus on driving economic independence and reducing overdependence on federal allocations. He outlined three strategic pillars: security, food security, and energy security, as central to unlocking sustainable development in the state.

Otu revealed that several dormant state-owned assets are being recovered and revitalised, significantly improving investor confidence and making Cross River State one of Nigeria's most attractive investment destinations.

He also emphasized efforts to integrate Cross River into regional economic corridors with Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea while expanding agricultural productivity through large-scale cocoa, cassava, and other crops.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reflecting on his recent annual vacation, he joked that he felt "younger and more energized," ready to intensify efforts toward the state's transformation.

Otu thanked his deputy governor and cabinet members for their stewardship in his absence, and described the state's progress as divinely inspired.

Also, a former Minister of Culture and Tourism, High Chief Edem Duke, in his welcome address, celebrated the banquet as a convergence of visionary leadership. He described Governor Otu as a 'turbocharged' developer, and lauded his commitment to infrastructure and economic growth.

Duke, who described Adesina as "Africa's number one technocrat," hailed his landmark initiatives like the electronic wallet for farmers and his legacy of driving agricultural transformation across the continent.

He praised both leaders for their alignment in vision and their dedication to inclusive development, adding: "Dr. Adesina is not just a leader, he is a divine pathfinder, illuminating Africa's future."