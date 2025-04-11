Nigeria: NNPCL Boss Warned Against Kyari's Reform As Naira-for-Crude Policy Gets Group's Backing

The Energy Justice Forum (EJF), a coalition of energy rights activists, has warned the new leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) against what it called "the dubious, dollar-chasing reforms" of the former GCEO, Mele Kyari.

According to the EJF, it would be a fatal mistake for the new NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, and board chairman, Ahmadu Musa Kida to follow the path of Kyari, the immediate past CEO of the corporation.

The group also commended President Bola Tinubu for restoring the naira-for-crude policy, stating that the move benefit local refineries and the broader Nigerian populace.

In a statement on Friday, the EJF said the policy shift is not just in the interest of Dangote Refinery but a long-overdue redirection for local refining capacity and everyday Nigerians who have long borne the burden of an import-dependent energy system.

Dr Godknows Manager, national president of EJF, described the decision as "the most patriotic intervention in Nigeria's petroleum sector in recent history," while urging the newly appointed leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to align with the president's reformist path.

"We must be clear -- this policy is not about Dangote alone. It is about returning value to Nigerians, enabling refineries in Warri, Port Harcourt, and Kaduna to thrive, and ensuring that Nigerians are not perpetually held hostage to dollar-denominated fuel pricing," Manager said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"President Tinubu has restored dignity to our economic sovereignty. For the first time in a long time, the average Nigerian sees a glimpse of hope that our natural resources may finally work in our favour."

"It would be a fatal mistake for the new leadership at NNPCL to continue on the path of ruin orchestrated by Kyari -- a path that nearly collapsed our economy, undermined local refining, and exposed the country to foreign exchange shocks," the Manager declared.

"We are watching closely. Nigerians are watching. And we will not hesitate to mobilise civil society resistance if old habits creep back in through the back door."

He said Nigerians "deserve transparency, not tokenism; energy justice, not backdoor deals."

"There must be a clear audit of Kyari's tenure -- all contracts, all swaps, and all the shady transactions disguised as 'liberalisation'. We are demanding full disclosure and accountability."

The manager further encouraged the new board to strengthen collaborations with indigenous investors and local engineers to ensure that Nigeria's refining ambitions are realised.

"We cannot build a sustainable energy future on the back of secrecy and elitist policies. This is a new dawn. The new NNPCL must walk in light, not shadows," he added.

Vanguard News