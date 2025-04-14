Sudan: Government Strongly Condemns Militia Attacks On Zamzam IDP Camp

Minister of Culture and Information and government spokesman Khalid Al-Aiser announced on Saturday that Sudan categorically condemns the heinous attacks perpetrated by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against innocent civilians in both Zamzam camp and El-Fashir.

The minister said that these brutal attacks resulted in a large number of deaths and injuries, including women and children.

In a post on his Facebook page, Al-Aiser explained that the assault constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and all relevant agreements and treaties that protect civilians in armed conflict, expressing the government's full solidarity with the victims and their families.

The government spokesperson said that the government condemns in the strongest terms this barbaric and inhumane behavior, calls on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities in response to these atrocities, and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to defending the rights of its people and continuing its legitimate struggle against these criminal militias until every mercenary is expelled from Sudanese territory.

Al-Aiser noted that these intense attacks by the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-backed militia come just hours after the International Court of Justice convened, and that they target civilians in the Zamzam camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the city of El-Fashir in North Darfur.