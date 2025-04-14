Sudan: Armed Forces Repel Militia Attack On Zamzam IDP Camp in El-Fashir

People's Resistance Youth and mobilized personnel at Zamzam IDP Camp in El-Fashir, with artillery support from the 6th Infantry Division, were able to repel a violent attack launched by the rebel militia on Zamzam Camp in the initial attack. The attack was bombarded with heavy artillery (23mm, 120mm, Katyusha), rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), and machine guns, besides launching fired live ammunition towards the camp's southwest.

The 6th Infantry Division stated that the People's Resistance Youth destroyed several militia combat vehicles in the first attack and captured some militia elements.

The 6th division added that the militia burned several homes, killed civilians, and looted their property in the second attack. However, the People's Resistance quickly attacked them from all directions, in conjunction with artillery fire.

The resistance inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipment, in addition to the deaths of dozens of militia members, including a colonel and a major. Fifty of militia fighters were also killed, while the rest fled to the Kulgi area south of El-Fashir.

In its press briefing, the 6th Division revealed that, with these repeated attacks, the militia was preparing to attack El-Fashir on Saturday, but "the magic backfired," as it put it.

The 6th Division stated that the militia launched a swarm of suicide drones at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, followed by 120-caliber artillery shelling and sniper fire from east and northeast of El-Fashir. This resulted in the deaths of a number of civilians, with the death toll reaching 74 by 7:00 p.m. Friday, including four women and 10 children between the ages of one and five. Seventeen others were injured and were transferred to hospitals and health centers for treatment.

The 6th Infantry Division reported that the armed forces managed to shoot down seven drones before engaging their targets. The division's artillery quickly struck the militia northeast of the city, forcing them to retreat.

The Sixth Division in El-Fashir urged citizens to exercise caution and avoid the streets during the shelling.