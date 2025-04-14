Nigeria: Tinubu Discusses Stronger Nigeria-U.S. Ties With Trump Advisor

13 April 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has met in Paris, France with the Senior Advisor for Africa from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, Mr Massad Boulos, to discuss deepening strategic cooperation between Nigeria and the United States of America.

This was made known on Sunday via a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the release, the high-level discussion held last Thursday centred on forging a robust economic and security partnership rooted in mutual respect, prosperity and regional stability.

Boulos conveyed President Trump's "strong interest in deepening direct engagement with Nigeria," describing the country as a cornerstone of America's relationship with Africa.

He said the Trump team seeks to work closely with President Tinubu "to expand American investment in Nigeria and Africa, support energy and infrastructure development and align trade and job creation efforts".

The meeting also explored opportunities for actionable support in maintaining peace and stability across the continent, with particular attention given to the ongoing crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and security challenges in the Sahel region.

Boulos acknowledged Nigeria's "regional and continental leadership," and expressed support for President Tinubu's diplomatic efforts to restore stability in conflict-prone areas of Africa.

President Tinubu, in turn, reaffirmed Nigeria's openness to productive partnerships with the United States, emphasizing shared values and outcomes that elevate Africa's role in global affairs.

"Our commitment is to build alliances based on transparency, opportunity and mutual respect with a clear focus on results that strengthen Africa's place in the global economy," the president said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.