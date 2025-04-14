Nigeria: Tinubu Discusses Stronger Nigeria-U.S. Ties With Trump Advisor

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has met in Paris, France with the Senior Advisor for Africa from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, Mr Massad Boulos, to discuss deepening strategic cooperation between Nigeria and the United States of America.

This was made known on Sunday via a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the release, the high-level discussion held last Thursday centred on forging a robust economic and security partnership rooted in mutual respect, prosperity and regional stability.

Boulos conveyed President Trump's "strong interest in deepening direct engagement with Nigeria," describing the country as a cornerstone of America's relationship with Africa.

He said the Trump team seeks to work closely with President Tinubu "to expand American investment in Nigeria and Africa, support energy and infrastructure development and align trade and job creation efforts".

The meeting also explored opportunities for actionable support in maintaining peace and stability across the continent, with particular attention given to the ongoing crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and security challenges in the Sahel region.

Boulos acknowledged Nigeria's "regional and continental leadership," and expressed support for President Tinubu's diplomatic efforts to restore stability in conflict-prone areas of Africa.

President Tinubu, in turn, reaffirmed Nigeria's openness to productive partnerships with the United States, emphasizing shared values and outcomes that elevate Africa's role in global affairs.

"Our commitment is to build alliances based on transparency, opportunity and mutual respect with a clear focus on results that strengthen Africa's place in the global economy," the president said.