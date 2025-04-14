Nigeria: FBI's Report Didn't Indict Tinubu - Presidency

The Presidency has reacted to the directive to US law enforcement agencies to release confidential information generated on President Bola Tinubu.

Daily Trust had reported how a United States District Court ordered the FBI to release the information on Nigeria's number one citizen.

Reacting, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said the information being sought did not indict President Bola Tinubu.

He also hinted that there is nothing new, in the report by Agent Moss of the FBI and the DEA report, saying the report has been in the public space for more than 30 years.

According to Onanuga, "Journalists have sought the Presidency's reaction to the ruling last Tuesday by a Washington DC judge ordering the US FBI and DEA to release reports connected with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"There is nothing new to be revealed. The report by Agent Moss of the FBI and the DEA report have been in the public space for more than 30 years. The reports did not indict the Nigerian leader. The lawyers are examining the ruling."