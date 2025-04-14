Nigeria: Troops Foil Militia Attacks in Bokkos, Recover High-Calibre Arms in Plateau

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), under the ongoing Operation Lafiyan Jamaa, on Saturday, April 12, 2025, successfully foiled coordinated militia attacks on the communities of Tamiso, Daffo, Manguna, Taddai, and Hurti in Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

According to Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, Media Information Officer of OPSH, the troops, during routine patrols, made contact with the armed militias, engaged them in a shootout, and overwhelmed the attackers. In the process, the criminals were forced to abandon an AK-47 rifle and six motorcycles.

Zhakom stated that following the confrontation, the troops observed traces of blood along the attackers' withdrawal route, indicating likely casualties among the militia.

"Through further exploitation of the attacked locations in Bokkos, troops conducted clearance operations in Hurti community after observing militant activity in the surrounding mountainous area," he said.

"Troops engaged the criminals with a high volume of fire, forcing them to withdraw in disarray. During a sweep of the area, they recovered one locally fabricated pistol, six rounds of 9mm ammunition, and four motorcycles."

He added that troops have continued to dominate the general area to neutralize any fleeing criminals.

In a related development, troops from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Gashish conducted offensive operations at Dome Hill, Rahul Mazat, and Anguwa Mamuda in Barkin Ladi LGA, acting on credible intelligence.

During the search of a known criminal hideout, they recovered: One fabricated revolver rifle, One round of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition and ₦89,800 in cash

However, the suspects managed to flee before the troops arrived. The recovered items are now in military custody, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the escapees.

Furthermore, troops from Sector 2 OPSH, in collaboration with local vigilantes, carried out an intelligence-led operation targeting bandit activities along the Kampani Zurak Road in Wase LGA.

During the engagement: One bandit was neutralized, Troops recovered one AK-47 magazine, a motorcycle, and other items and Troops are currently in hot pursuit of other fleeing bandits.

Operation Safe Haven reiterated its commitment to thwarting the actions of non-state actors and ensuring the protection of lives and property within the Joint Operations Area.