Nigeria: Lassa Fever - Farmers Store Owners Urged to Avoid Drying Grains On Ground

As the death toll from the Lassa Fever outbreak continues to increase across the country, Sandra Victor-Gwafan, co-founder, CEO of DeBranch Farmers and public health expert, urged farmers and store owners to avoid drying grains on the ground and regularly clean the grain stores to get rid of rats.

In a chat with Vanguard, Victor-Gwafan expressed deep concern over the rising death toll of the deadly disease and, therefore, called for more action by both private and government organisations, including faith-based organisations, to holistically create awareness of the disease and its preventive measures and minimise the impact.

She said: "I see how Lassa fever is hurting families, especially in rural areas where people don't always have quick access to healthcare. The numbers are increasing, and behind every case is a person -- a farmer, a parent, a child. It is not just a health issue; it affects how people work, what they eat, and how they live. We cannot afford to ignore it.

"One of the simplest and most effective things we can do is to store food properly. At Debranch Farmers, we always encourage people to use tightly sealed containers; plastic or metal works well and keeps food off the ground.

"Grains and other dry food should be dried on clean surfaces, never bare soil. Clean storage areas, cover your food and keep the space free from leftovers or waste that attract rats.

"My advice is clear: stay clean, stay aware. Farmers need to stop drying grains on the ground and clean their storage spaces regularly. Store owners should check their warehouses often, seal holes, and use rodent-proof containers. If we take a little more time to store food properly and keep our surroundings clean, we can reduce the risk by a lot. At Debranch, we are already teaching these practices to our farmers, and it's making a difference."

However, she said the preventive measures that farmers, store owners, and Nigerians, in general, should take care of to ensure good hygiene practices.

"Prevention is all about awareness and good hygiene. Keep your environment clean. Don't leave food uncovered. Wash your hands regularly, especially before cooking or eating.

"And if someone feels sick, don't wait, get medical help early. At Debranch Farmers, we are working to make sure our farmers and their families understand these things. A little effort now can save lives later", she added.

Vanguard News