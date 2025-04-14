Nigeria: 11 Years After - UN, MMF, Global Leaders Storm UK for Chibok Girls Photo Exhibition, Commemoration

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed; the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; and the Chief Operating Officer of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, will join other global speakers in London on Monday for the 11th-year commemoration of the Chibok girls' abduction.

The event, themed "A Decade On: Chibok Photo Exhibition and Commemoration," will be held at SOAS, University of London, and will feature a photo exhibition and panel discussions reflecting on the tragedy's enduring impact on education, gender equality, and conflict recovery.

In a statement on Sunday, Dr. Muhammed-Oyebode, a leading advocate for the Chibok girls, said she would lead a global panel discussion titled "The Stolen Daughters of Chibok: Resilience, Justice, and Global Lessons."

"This isn't just history--it's a continuing horror," she said. "We gather not only to honour the stolen daughters of Chibok but to hold the world accountable for allowing impunity to thrive while generations of girls are silenced by violence."

The program will feature contributions from UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, legal and security analyst Bulama Bukarti, human rights advocate Osai Ojigho, and conflict researcher Dr. Elizabeth Pearson. His Highness, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, who serves as the Honorary Patron of the exhibition, will deliver a special address.

The powerful photo exhibition will present a visual chronicle of the aftermath of the 2014 abduction--from the grief of Chibok mothers to the disrupted futures of a generation of girls.

"This event is more than remembrance," the MMF said in a statement. "It's a clarion call to reignite global outrage, to pursue justice without compromise, and to restore dignity and opportunity to girls and women scarred by war."

The Chibok tragedy, which began on April 14, 2014, when over 270 schoolgirls were kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents, sparked international outrage and advocacy. Yet, over a decade later, many of the girls remain missing, and others across Nigeria continue to face abductions, displacement, and violence.

Muhammed-Oyebode, who has consistently kept the Chibok story in global focus, warned against complacency. "We must never allow the world to forget. Our silence is complicity. Our inaction is betrayal," she declared.