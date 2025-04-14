Nigeria: Boko Haram - Seven Passengers Feared Killed in Road Explosion

The busy highway links Maiduguri and Damboa local government areas with the southern part of Borno State.

At least seven persons were feared killed on Saturday when an improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram terrorists went off in Borno State.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident occurred along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road Saturday afternoon.

The explosion affected a commuter bus transporting passengers to Maiduguri.

Residents said bodies of the victims had been evacuated to the hospital in Maiduguri.

Officials in the state were yet to speak on the incident as of the time of this report.

A former senator, Shehu Sani, commiserated with the victims of the explosion.

"The bomb blast in Borno is tragic, unfortunate and condemnable. My condolences to the families of the deceased," Mr Sani wrote on Facebook.

Last week, Governor Babagana Zulum raised an alarm on the resurgence of the Boko Haram activities in Borno,saying the state was losing ground to the terrorist group.