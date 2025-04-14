Nigeria: The Tragic Loss of Kemi - a Wake-Up Call for Safer Motherhood in Nigeria

blog

A tragic video showing a pregnant woman named Kemi, who lost her life in Lagos on her way to give birth, went viral on Friday, April 4, 2025,

According to some reports, she had arrived at a health facility in a critical condition and was referred to a secondary healthcare facility for specialised care. However, other reports suggest that she and her husband could not afford the fee requested by the initial facility where they sought care. Unfortunately, she lost her life on the way to the referred facility.

Delays in the decision to seek skilled care, delays in identifying and reaching health facilities and delays in accessing prompt and appropriate care are key factors in the well-documented three delays that contribute to maternal deaths in Nigeria.

In 2023, there was a 40% decline in global maternal deaths. However, according to a recent World Health Organization report. Nigeria's maternal mortality rate accounted for 28.7% of global maternal deaths with 993 deaths per 100,000 live births,

While not universally celebrated on the same day, Safe Motherhood Day, an annual effort to raise awareness for safer pregnancies and childbirths, takes on added significance this year. The national theme, "Innovating for Safer Birth, a Collective Responsibility to Crash Maternal Mortality," emphasises the urgent need for collaborative action.

Kemi's story underscores the urgency of these collective efforts as it reflects the dire consequences of delay in care. It is a painful reminder of the importance of continued advocacy for maternal health rights and accessible, affordable care for all women, regardless of their socio-economic status.

The story also reflects a grim reality compounded by a complex web of challenges, ranging from financial barriers that continue to restrict to healthcare, poor access to and utilisation of health insurance to insufficient women's empowerment and limited or poor access to quality reproductive health services, including family planning.

Health insurance: A missing piece

Kemi's story tragically exemplifies how out-of-pocket health expenses create a severe barrier to safe motherhood in Nigeria. With a significant portion of the population living below the poverty line, many families cannot afford emergency obstetric care. This financial burden directly contributes to delays in seeking care, as women and families may postpone or avoid seeking medical attention.

The 2022 National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act aims to ensure that all Nigerians have access to healthcare and is now mandatory aiming to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC). However, enrolment remains low, with about 19.2 million Nigerians covered by formal health insurance plans, further entrenching health disparities. This stark reality calls for a targeted campaign to increase awareness of the provisions of this Act and its full implementation. This would go a long way in ensuring that all women, regardless of their socio-economic status, can access the care they need without fear of financial ruin.

Women's empowerment: A critical factor in maternal health

Maternal health is deeply tied to women's empowerment. A woman's ability to make decisions about her health, body, and life is crucial in preventing maternal mortality. When women have the right tools and information to take charge of their lives, they are empowered to make informed decisions, including reproductive health choices related to when to get pregnant and where and when to seek care in the best interest of the mother and the baby's health.

With women in Nigeria facing a 1 in 25-lifetime risk of dying as a result of maternal causes, women of reproductive age should be well equipped with the right information and resources to access prompt and adequate maternal care, including information on recommended focused antenatal and understanding warning signs in pregnancy. Unfortunately, lack of education, resources and social support limits many women's decision-making power, especially in Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan African countries.

Family Planning: A Vital Health and Empowerment Tool

Family planning plays a critical role in reducing maternal deaths by enabling women to space pregnancies and make decisions about the number and timing of their children. Family planning is also a human right. It empowers women with the autonomy to manage their reproductive health, ensuring they are physically and mentally prepared for motherhood.

In Nigeria and much of sub-Saharan Africa, women's access to family planning is still limited due to several barriers, including lack of information, inadequate access to services, and social norms.

Approximately 21% of Nigerian women have an unmet need for family planning, meaning if they want to delay or prevent pregnancy, they would not be able to access effective contraceptive methods.

Without access to family planning services, women face an increased risk of unintended pregnancies, which can lead to maternal complications or unsafe abortions.

Collective Action for Safe Motherhood

The statistics surrounding maternal mortality in Nigeria are alarming, but solutions exist. A multi-faceted approach is essential, requiring policymakers to prioritise investments in maternal health, implement effective policies, and ensure accountability. Healthcare providers must deliver quality, respectful, and accessible care to all women, while communities should challenge harmful social norms, support women's decision-making, and promote health-seeking behaviours.

To achieve safe motherhood and reduce maternal mortality, it is crucial to empower women through education, economic opportunities, and awareness campaigns while also expanding access to comprehensive family planning services. Strengthening health systems to provide quality, accessible, and affordable maternal healthcare and advocating for the full implementation of the NHIA Act alongside gender-sensitive health financing are vital steps.

By prioritising women's health and empowerment, we invest in a healthier, more equitable, and prosperous future for all of Nigeria.