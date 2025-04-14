Nigeria: Tinubu Flags Off Abuja-Kaduna Road Reconstruction Project

The federal government had withdrawn the contract from Julius Berger and awarded it to Inforquest Nigerian Limited in January 2025.

President Bola Tinubu has flagged off the reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano federal highway, a road vital to the socio-economic life of Northern Nigeria.

Speaking at the event on behalf of the president, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State described the road as a major artery linking the Federal Capital Territory to over 12 states across the North-central, North-west, and North-east geopolitical zones.

At the event which took place at Jere in Kagarko Local Government Area on Sunday, the Mr Sani noted that the road had suffered neglect for several years, costing lives and hurting economic growth.

The governor described the road as the busiest in the North and second busiest in Nigeria, after the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, lamenting that the people watched helplessly as its condition worsened over the years.

"The reconstruction of this road will undoubtedly bring much-needed relief and development to our communities. It will create job opportunities and boost security, transforming the socio-economic and political landscape of our region," he added.

According to him, one of the reasons that the contractor gave for not completing the project apart from funding was the insecurity that was prevailing along the Kaduna-Abuja road at that time.

He commended the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, for stabilising the security situation along the route through effective coordination of security agencies and the implementation of the Kaduna Peace Model.

The governor also disclosed that the president has directed all stakeholders to expedite work on other major federal road projects, including the long-delayed Eastern and Western Bypasses in Kaduna.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, assured Nigerians that the 700 kilometre road would be completed within 14 months with concrete-reinforced pavement.

According to him, the road's standard will be like the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway. He said the president has added 11 kilometres to the 280 kilometres at the Kano section, extending it to the Aminu Kano International Airport.

He revealed that after terminating the contract with Julius Berger, the project had been re-awarded to a new firm with a proven track record, which has been "tested and proven to be competent to do the job. I have no regrets awarding them this job"

Mr Umahi also disclosed that the president also said that the reconstructed highway will have solar-powered lighting and Close Circuit TV surveillance, "throughout the stretch."

The minister further said President Tinubu has awarded the completion of sections 1 and 3, a total of 118 kilometres, for a total sum of N252 billion, and that 30 per cent of the amount has been paid to the contracting firm

He commended Governor Sani for his relentless efforts to ensure the project took off, describing him as "a smart governor who has united the people of Kaduna behind the President and the APC."

Background

Recall that the Kaduna-Abuja road project was awarded to Julius Berger by the Muhammadu Buhari-led government in 2017. The firm had established itself as a leading player in Nigeria's construction industry, with a portfolio of numerous successful road projects.

However, the company failed to deliver on the road construction as projected, citing issues with inadequate fund disbursement from the government as a major challenge.

In November 2023, Mr Umahi terminated the contract awarded to Julius Berger due to what he called negligence and lack of commitment and performance by the company.

Mr Umahi lamented that the delay in mobilising to the site despite the approved funds by the Federal Executive Council was causing untold hardship to the road users and that government was at the receiving end of the situation.

Based on non-compliance with reviewed cost, scope and terms, stoppage of work and refusal to remobilise to site, as directed, the Federal Ministry of Works issued a 14-day Notice of Termination to Julius Berger for the rehabilitation of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Dual Carriageway in the FCT, Kaduna and Kano states, Contract No.6350, Section I (Abuja-Kaduna) on 4th November, 2024.

The contract was awarded to Inforquest Nigerian Limited in January 2025.