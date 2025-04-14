Ghana: 'Red Means Stop' - Understanding Addiction to Promote Recovery

Ghana is at a critical point in its fight against youth substance misuse. The growing popularity of a synthetic opioid, popularly known as "red," has sparked widespread concern. Young people across the country are being swept up in a social media trend called "wonim red," which glamorises drug use and trivialises the devastating consequences it carries.

In response, the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment has launched the #RedMeansStop campaign, a powerful and much-needed initiative to raise awareness, promote prevention, and mobilise the nation against the rising tide of addiction. As a clinician, I believe this campaign is not only timely but also essential. But to truly succeed, it must be supported by science, community, and compassion.

As part of our Open Therapy with Dr Paul Kumi podcast, I had the honour of hosting Dr Joshua Awua, an addiction research expert and Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas, USA. Our conversation explored the science behind addiction--its causes, the biology behind it, and what effective treatment and prevention can look like. What we uncovered is vital information that I believe every Ghanaian should understand, especially parents, teachers, policymakers, and community leaders. The full video can be accessed on the YouTube channel, Open Therapy with Dr Paul Kumi.

Addiction is a brain disease, not a moral failure

Related Articles

Dr Awua emphasized a crucial point: addiction is not simply a matter of weak will, moral failure, or poor choices. It is a chronic, relapsing brain disease. Substance use, such as alcohol, opioids, and cannabis, changes the brain's structure and function. These changes are long-lasting and can drive people to compulsive drug use, even when they understand the harm it causes.

He further elucidated that the core of addiction is the brain's reward system, a biological mechanism meant to reinforce life-sustaining behaviours like eating and social connection. Substances like "red" hijack this system by flooding the brain with dopamine, the feel-good chemical. Over time, this creates an intense drive to repeat the behaviour, often at the expense of everything else, including family, education, and health.

Why Some Become Addicted and Others Do Not

As with any other disease, vulnerability to addiction differs from person to person, and no single factor determines whether a person will become addicted to drugs. Generally, it is a result of the interplay between biological (e.g., genetic) and environmental factors (e.g., peers, neighborhood). Genetics plays a significant role, accounting for up to 60 per cent of a person's vulnerability. However, environmental and psychological factors are also key contributors. Children who have experienced trauma, those living in areas where drugs are easily accessible, and young people dealing with mental health challenges are especially at risk, according to Dr Awua

In addition, Dr Awua mentioned that certain personality traits, such as impulsivity and difficulty managing emotions, can increase the likelihood of addiction. These traits should not be viewed as flaws but rather as important indicators of where focused prevention and supportive interventions are most needed.

What works in treatment and prevention?

Addiction recovery is achievable. During our discussion, Dr Awua emphasized several effective methods, including traditional counselling and peer support groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, as well as innovative tools like virtual reality-based therapies. Importantly, community-based support systems that allow individuals to seek help without shame make a significant difference. Dr Awua noted that his current research is testing the usability of VR-based interventions, HelixVR TM, for substance use prevention.

Treatment should be approached in a holistic and compassionate manner. It is not a matter of punishing individuals but rather providing support throughout a journey that often entails setbacks. By addressing addiction as we would any other health issue, utilising evidence-based care, patience, and empathy, lives have the potential to be transformed.

A call to families and communities: Support, don't shame

Perhaps the most important message from our discussion is the role of families and communities in supporting individuals battling addiction. We often act from a place of love when we scold, threaten, or push away, but these reactions can do more harm than good. Research shows that acceptance, open communication, and connection are far more effective in helping loved ones heal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Practically, Dr Awua stressed that if your child or relative is struggling with substance use, do not alienate them. Walk beside them, offering guidance and understanding. Let them know they are not alone. Isolation drives addiction: connection is what brings people back.

Join the campaign

The #RedMeansStop campaign is a powerful step in the right direction. But it cannot succeed without the collective action of all of us health professionals, educators, parents, faith leaders, and youth. We must pair public awareness with scientific understanding. We must replace fear with empathy. And we must ensure that every young person in Ghana knows that they are seen, they are loved, and they have a future free from the grip of addiction.

Let us stand together to stop the red wave before it claims more lives. Let's not lose our children to silence, stigma, or the streets. Together, we can build a future where healing is possible and hope prevails.

The writer is the Lead Clinical Health Psychologist and Trauma Specialist at the University of Ghana Medical Center, Mental Exploits Consultancy and host of the Open Therapy Series podcast.

Email: paulkumi@ymail.com