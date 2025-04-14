Nigeria: 2025 African Women's Volleyball Club Championship - Zamalek Sporting Club Retain Title

Zamalek, who are the defending champions, had won the last two editions of the championship

Defending Champion, Zamalek Sporting Club ( ZMK) of Egpyt on Sunday, defeated Al -Ahly Sporting club ( AHL) of Egpyt 3-1( 29-27, 22-25,25-20,25-22) in the final of the 2025 African Women's Volleyball Club Championship in Abuja to retain the title.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the game played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium lived up to the expectations of fans.

The two Egyptian teams were at their best in a pulsating game to cart home the trophy and the prize money at stake as champions of Africa.

Zamalek, who are the defending champions, had won the last two editions of the championship.

In their previous match,Zamalek Sporting Club defeated Kenya Prisons 3 -1 (25-12, 25-20, 22-25, 27-25) to reach the finals, while Al-Ahly defeated Club De Carthage ( CFC) of Tunisia by 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-21).

Final Ranking standings

1. Zamalek Sporting Club ( ZMK) of Egpyt, (Egpyt)

2. Al Ahly Sporting club ( AHL) of Egpyt ( Egpyt )

3. Kenya Pipeline Company Volleyball Club (KPC) of Kenya

4. Club Femini De Carthage (CFC) of Tunisia

5. Kenya Commercial Bank Volleyball Club (KCB) of Kenya,

6. Kenya Prisons Volleyball Club (PRI)

7. Litto Team Volleyball (LTV) of Cameroon

8. Armee Patriotique Rwandaise Volleyball Club (APR) of Rwanda.

9. Police Volleyball Club (PVC) of Rwanda

10. Nigeria Custom service (NCS) (NGR)

11. Cheif of Naval Staff spikers ( CNS)

12. VolleyballClub La LOI ( VLL) of Democratic Republic of Congo .

13. Maya Kane Evolution (MKE) of Cameroon.

14. Club Omnisports Descartes of Cote D'Ivoire

15. Sococim(SOC) of Senegal

16. Spiking Stars Volleyball (SSV) of Botswana.

NAN reports that Police Volleyball Club of Rwanda beat Nigeria Customs Service 3-1 to occupy the 9th position while the host settled for 10th on the ranking log.

The second Nigerian team, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) claimed 11th position after a tight 3-2 defeat of La Loi VLL of DR Congo who ended 12th in the final ranking of the 16 participating teams.

The championship which began on 1 April ended in grand style on Sunday 13 April at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.