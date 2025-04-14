Nigeria: Ex-Rangers FC Spokesman Chidi Okolo Pays Tribute to Christian Chukwu

14 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Legendary football pundit and former image maker of Rangers International FC, Chief Chidi Okolo, has paid a heartfelt tribute to former Super Eagles coach and Nigerian football icon, Chairman Christian Chukwu, who passed away on Saturday afternoon at his residence in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu, after a brief illness.

Describing the news as both devastating and shocking, Okolo expressed that Chukwu's passing was a deeply personal loss, hailing him as one of the greatest players in Nigeria's football history.

In his tribute, Okolo said, "Nigeria and indeed the entire African continent has lost a football legend--one who took the world by storm with his exceptional performance during the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations. Chairman Chukwu was not only a pillar for the national team but also a driving force behind Rangers International FC's historic 1977 Africa Cup Winners' Cup triumph."

He further highlighted Chukwu's enduring legacy, noting his accomplishments as a coach. Chukwu led the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2004 African Cup of Nations and played a pivotal role as assistant coach during Nigeria's victory at the inaugural FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"His contributions to Nigerian football, both as a player and coach, are immeasurable. His legacy will continue to inspire generations," Okolo added.

