Nigeria: Ex-Rangers FC Spokesman Chidi Okolo Pays Tribute to Christian Chukwu

Legendary football pundit and former image maker of Rangers International FC, Chief Chidi Okolo, has paid a heartfelt tribute to former Super Eagles coach and Nigerian football icon, Chairman Christian Chukwu, who passed away on Saturday afternoon at his residence in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu, after a brief illness.

Describing the news as both devastating and shocking, Okolo expressed that Chukwu's passing was a deeply personal loss, hailing him as one of the greatest players in Nigeria's football history.

In his tribute, Okolo said, "Nigeria and indeed the entire African continent has lost a football legend--one who took the world by storm with his exceptional performance during the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations. Chairman Chukwu was not only a pillar for the national team but also a driving force behind Rangers International FC's historic 1977 Africa Cup Winners' Cup triumph."

He further highlighted Chukwu's enduring legacy, noting his accomplishments as a coach. Chukwu led the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2004 African Cup of Nations and played a pivotal role as assistant coach during Nigeria's victory at the inaugural FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"His contributions to Nigerian football, both as a player and coach, are immeasurable. His legacy will continue to inspire generations," Okolo added.