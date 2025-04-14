Liberia: Older Generation of Liberians Too Hateful and Selfish-Bishop Korru Brown

14 April 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Naneka A. Hoffman

A former president of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) Bishop Dr. Kortu K. Brown is worried about current generation of Liberian leaders, describing them as "hateful and selfish," which he believes hinders the country's transformation. His remarks were part of a broader call here for reconciliation and moral renewal in the country.

Bishop Brown emphasizes the importance of teaching forgiveness in primary and secondary schools to foster reconciliation and peaceful coexistence among Liberians.

He channels his advocacy thru biblical principles, referencing 2 Kings 22:1-2, which highlights virtues of righteous leadership as exemplified by King Josiah.

Bishop Brown believes that for genuine forgiveness and reconciliation to take root in Liberia, elected leaders must demonstrate integrity in governance, set good examples, and act consistently in their duties.

He remarked, "It may be your generation that will change this country," pointing out the ongoing strife among current leaders, particularly the turmoil in the House of Representatives over election of a new Speaker, which he views as a disregard for the rule of law and constitutional order.

He was speaking at a workshop developed by the International Forgiveness Institute (IFI) in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The forum aims to fill a crucial gap in Liberia's societal healing process, particularly after enduring over 15 years of civil war and numerous challenges such as viral diseases, hunger, and widespread poverty. No longer can the nation afford to overlook the need for forgiveness as a pathway to peace.

The International Forgiveness Institute (IFI) indicates that forgiveness is correlated with decreased anger, anxiety, and depression, enhancing hope for the future. The IFI notes that educating a majority of students about the principles of forgiveness can lead to more peaceful communities that would foster a generation that values reconciliation in interpersonal and societal contexts.

The workshop was attended by students and teachers from 25 schools in rural Montserrado County with the aim of introducing essential concepts of forgiveness education. Held on the theme "The Place of Forgiveness Education in Renewing Communities and Promoting Reconciliation in Liberia," the event highlights the role of education in society.

Bishop Brown is also General Overseer of New Water in the Desert Assembly Apostolic Pentecostal International. He spoke at the Mother Tegeste Stewart Apostolic Pentecostal School in Brewerville, Montserrado County over the weekend. Editing by Jonathan Browne

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.