Liberia: Older Generation of Liberians Too Hateful and Selfish-Bishop Korru Brown

A former president of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) Bishop Dr. Kortu K. Brown is worried about current generation of Liberian leaders, describing them as "hateful and selfish," which he believes hinders the country's transformation. His remarks were part of a broader call here for reconciliation and moral renewal in the country.

Bishop Brown emphasizes the importance of teaching forgiveness in primary and secondary schools to foster reconciliation and peaceful coexistence among Liberians.

He channels his advocacy thru biblical principles, referencing 2 Kings 22:1-2, which highlights virtues of righteous leadership as exemplified by King Josiah.

Bishop Brown believes that for genuine forgiveness and reconciliation to take root in Liberia, elected leaders must demonstrate integrity in governance, set good examples, and act consistently in their duties.

He remarked, "It may be your generation that will change this country," pointing out the ongoing strife among current leaders, particularly the turmoil in the House of Representatives over election of a new Speaker, which he views as a disregard for the rule of law and constitutional order.

He was speaking at a workshop developed by the International Forgiveness Institute (IFI) in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The forum aims to fill a crucial gap in Liberia's societal healing process, particularly after enduring over 15 years of civil war and numerous challenges such as viral diseases, hunger, and widespread poverty. No longer can the nation afford to overlook the need for forgiveness as a pathway to peace.

The International Forgiveness Institute (IFI) indicates that forgiveness is correlated with decreased anger, anxiety, and depression, enhancing hope for the future. The IFI notes that educating a majority of students about the principles of forgiveness can lead to more peaceful communities that would foster a generation that values reconciliation in interpersonal and societal contexts.

The workshop was attended by students and teachers from 25 schools in rural Montserrado County with the aim of introducing essential concepts of forgiveness education. Held on the theme "The Place of Forgiveness Education in Renewing Communities and Promoting Reconciliation in Liberia," the event highlights the role of education in society.

Bishop Brown is also General Overseer of New Water in the Desert Assembly Apostolic Pentecostal International. He spoke at the Mother Tegeste Stewart Apostolic Pentecostal School in Brewerville, Montserrado County over the weekend. Editing by Jonathan Browne