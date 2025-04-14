Rwanda: Two Killed, Dozens of Houses Damaged By Floods, Landslides

14 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Flooding and a landslide killed two people and destroyed dozens of houses from April 10 to April 13 in Kigali, according to the Mayor of the City of Kigali, Samuel Dusengiyumva.

The disasters followed a weather warning issued by the national meteorological agency, which had predicted heavy rains over the weekend, with the City of Kigali, the Northern and Western Provinces, as well as parts of Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru districts.

The amount of rainfall was forecast to range between 25 and 60 millimitres per day. Floods, landslides, and thunderstorms had been forecast.

"Heavy rain caused flooding on several roads, disrupting traffic. We received reports that 27 houses were damaged," Dusengimana said in an interview with national broadcaster RBA.

"Eight houses were affected in Nyarugenge District, 12 in Kicukiro, and seven in Gasabo. Parts of these houses collapsed. Two people died, one due to flooding and the other was hit by a wall that collapsed," he said.

Dusengiyumva added that heavy rains temporarily paralysed the movement of people and goods in several areas, including Gatenga in Kicukiro District, Café Nyakabanda in Nyarugenge, and Kinamba, at a crossover bridge towards Nyabugogo bus station.

The city mayor urged residents living in high-risk zones to relocate as a matter of urgency.

At least 522 disaster hotspots have been identified nationwide, and some 22,000 households of about 97,000 people might be affected, according to the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management.

The ministry also says that 117 items of infrastructure, 23 public facilities, and 25,947 hectares of crops are at risk of being affected by disasters.

"We urge residents to clear water channels and refrain from constructing houses illegally. As part of the city's efforts, we are building a culvert in the flood-prone area around Gisozi trade centre to mitigate flooding," the mayor of Kigali said.

He also noted that a water channel in the Kibagabaga area in Kinyinya Sector, is currently being expanded.

"We will also construct a larger culvert in Gatenga, the area affected by the recent flooding in Kicukiro," he added.

Dusengiyumva also called for improved rainwater harvesting across the city. The city also plans to construct 66 drainage systems to help prevent future floods.

