Rwanda: Four Dead, 70 Hectares of Crops Damaged As Heavy Rains Intensify

14 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Four people lost their lives and at least 70 hectares of crops were damaged between April 10 and 13 as heavy rains triggered floods and landslides across Rwanda, according to a report by the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management.

The victims were from Burera, Ngororero, Nyarugenge, and Kicukiro districts--one reported fatality per day over the four-day period. In addition, five people were injured, 45 houses were damaged, and six homes were completely destroyed.

The ministry's report further notes damage to two power lines, two bridges, and three road sections. Among the worst-hit districts in terms of crop loss were Rutsiro (41 hectares), Gasabo (20 hectares), Nyarugenge, and Kayonza.

ALSO READ: Kigali: Two killed, dozens of houses damaged by floods, landslides

The disasters followed a weather alert from Meteo Rwanda, which had forecast heavy rains over the weekend in the City of Kigali, the Northern and Western Provinces, and parts of Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru. Rainfall was expected to range from 25 to 60 millimetres per day, accompanied by floods, landslides, and thunderstorms.

"Heavy rain caused flooding on several roads, disrupting traffic. We received reports that 27 houses were damaged," said Samuel Dusengiyumva, Mayor of the City of Kigali, in an interview with the national broadcaster RBA.

"Eight houses were affected in Nyarugenge District, 12 in Kicukiro, and seven in Gasabo. Parts of these houses collapsed. Two people died--one due to flooding and the other after being struck by a collapsed wall," he said.

ALSO READ: Meteo Rwanda warns of floods, landslides in April

The mayor added that the downpour temporarily paralysed the movement of people and goods in several areas, including Gatenga in Kicukiro District, Café Nyakabanda in Nyarugenge, and Kinamba near the Nyabugogo bus station.

He urged residents living in high-risk zones to relocate immediately, citing the increasing vulnerability of certain areas.

The Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management has identified at least 522 disaster hotspots across the country, with approximately 22,000 households--home to about 97,000 people--at risk. Additionally, 117 pieces of infrastructure, 23 public facilities, and over 25,000 hectares of crops could be impacted by disasters if extreme weather continues.

"We urge residents to clear water channels and refrain from building houses illegally," Dusengiyumva said. "As part of mitigation efforts, we're constructing a culvert in the flood-prone area around Gisozi Trade Centre."

He also mentioned ongoing expansion works on a drainage channel in Kibagabaga, Kinyinya Sector, and plans to build a larger culvert in Gatenga, the area most affected by the recent floods.

The city is also calling for improved rainwater harvesting and plans to construct 66 additional drainage systems to help prevent future flooding.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.