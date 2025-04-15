Rwanda: Four Dead, 70 Hectares of Crops Damaged As Heavy Rains Intensify

Four people lost their lives and at least 70 hectares of crops were damaged between April 10 and 13 as heavy rains triggered floods and landslides across Rwanda, according to a report by the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management.

The victims were from Burera, Ngororero, Nyarugenge, and Kicukiro districts--one reported fatality per day over the four-day period. In addition, five people were injured, 45 houses were damaged, and six homes were completely destroyed.

The ministry's report further notes damage to two power lines, two bridges, and three road sections. Among the worst-hit districts in terms of crop loss were Rutsiro (41 hectares), Gasabo (20 hectares), Nyarugenge, and Kayonza.

The disasters followed a weather alert from Meteo Rwanda, which had forecast heavy rains over the weekend in the City of Kigali, the Northern and Western Provinces, and parts of Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru. Rainfall was expected to range from 25 to 60 millimetres per day, accompanied by floods, landslides, and thunderstorms.

"Heavy rain caused flooding on several roads, disrupting traffic. We received reports that 27 houses were damaged," said Samuel Dusengiyumva, Mayor of the City of Kigali, in an interview with the national broadcaster RBA.

"Eight houses were affected in Nyarugenge District, 12 in Kicukiro, and seven in Gasabo. Parts of these houses collapsed. Two people died--one due to flooding and the other after being struck by a collapsed wall," he said.

The mayor added that the downpour temporarily paralysed the movement of people and goods in several areas, including Gatenga in Kicukiro District, Café Nyakabanda in Nyarugenge, and Kinamba near the Nyabugogo bus station.

He urged residents living in high-risk zones to relocate immediately, citing the increasing vulnerability of certain areas.

The Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management has identified at least 522 disaster hotspots across the country, with approximately 22,000 households--home to about 97,000 people--at risk. Additionally, 117 pieces of infrastructure, 23 public facilities, and over 25,000 hectares of crops could be impacted by disasters if extreme weather continues.

"We urge residents to clear water channels and refrain from building houses illegally," Dusengiyumva said. "As part of mitigation efforts, we're constructing a culvert in the flood-prone area around Gisozi Trade Centre."

He also mentioned ongoing expansion works on a drainage channel in Kibagabaga, Kinyinya Sector, and plans to build a larger culvert in Gatenga, the area most affected by the recent floods.

The city is also calling for improved rainwater harvesting and plans to construct 66 additional drainage systems to help prevent future flooding.