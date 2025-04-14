Zimbabwe: Musicians Mourn Tatenda Pinjisi

Zimbabwean musicians have expressed grief and sorrow following the passing of sungura artiste Tatenda Pinjisi, who was involved in a road traffic accident near Norton on Friday evening.

The accident claimed three lives on the day, including two band members and a female passenger they had picked up at Harare Showgrounds on their way to Kadoma.

Pinjisi, who suffered head injuries and multiple fractures, died at Sally Mugabe Hospital, where he was in the intensive care unit.

In a post on his Facebook page, Sungura maestro Alick Macheso said Pinjisi's death came as a shock to the music fraternity.

"Rufu imbavha, kuti torera umwe wedu, kutisiya tichichema. Tinoti ne matambudziko kumhuri yekwa Pinjisi nekurasikirwa kwataitwa neumwe wedu."

Dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu also conveyed his condolences saying, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of fellow musician Tatenda Pinjisi, who succumbed to injuries from a road accident.

"Heartfelt condolences to the Pinjisi family, his brother and fellow artist Howard Pinjisi, and to the families of the other three victims. May their souls rest in peace."

Gospel musician Dorcas Moyo also penned a heartfelt message stating that she will greatly miss the jovial artiste who was always encouraging her in her musical journey.

"It is with a heavy heart that I say goodnight to my dear brother Tatenda Pinjisi. Your laughter and kindness will forever be etched in my memory. I will always cherish your calls nema messages uchindisimbisa..."Sisi be strong, industry yedu inoda kushinga nekunamata."

"You had a unique way of making everyone feel seen and loved, and your absence is going to leave a void that can never be filled. Thank you for being such a wonderful brother to me and a friend to many. Rest in peace.

"Nematambudziko also to Naison Tembo's family nemumwe band member akatisiya patsaona iyoyi. Nyaradzwai naShe. My heart is bleeding. Goodnight my brother," wrote Moyo.

Pinjisi was popular for the song 'Saina', off his debut album 'Rumbidzo Kumusiki'.