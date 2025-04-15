Zimbabwe: Tributes Pour in for Late Sungura Musician

SUNGURA musician Tatenda Pinjisi, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a road traffic accident at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital on Sunday, will be buried in Mutoko tomorrow.

The 34-year-old was involved in an accident near the Norton Tollgate on Friday while en route to Kadoma for a show.

Tragically, two of his band members and a female passenger they picked at the Harare Showgrounds died on the spot.

Family spokesperson and fellow musician Howard Pinjisi confirmed the burial arrangements, stating that the family was devastated.

"My younger brother will be buried on Wednesday in Kahwa Village, Mutoko, after all the paperwork has been completed. His body will be taken to Mutoko on Tuesday, where it will lie in state before the burial on Wednesday (tomorrow)," he said.

"The family is heartbroken because he was still young and a breadwinner, leaving behind a young family."

Howard described Tatenda, a former member of Holy Super Sounds, as a talented musician who loved to have fun.

"To be honest, Tatenda was a fun-loving person, always jovial and cracking jokes. In terms of talent, he was a cut above the rest, and we will certainly miss him. He died at a time when we were planning to record a song together, but God had other plans," he remarked.

Following his death, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) shared a condolence message to comfort Pinjisi's family:

"We are deeply heartbroken by the passing of Tatenda Pinjisi, a luminary of the sungura genre whose vibrant rhythms and soul-stirring melodies became the heartbeat of countless admirers.

"On Friday, Tatenda and his band were involved in a road accident that claimed his bassist, Naison Tembo, and two people from the other vehicle.

"Tatenda had been hospitalised since Friday. As we grieve this immense loss, may we find solace in the legacy he leaves behind: a treasure trove of songs that will forever ignite joy and unity in the hearts of those who cherished him."

Sungura ace Alick Macheso expressed his sorrow upon hearing the news during a family show at Jongwe Corner in Harare on Sunday night.

"It's sad to announce that Tatenda Pinjisi is no more. I just received this message, and we are praying for his family to remain strong during these trying times," Macheso announced to a large crowd.

Gospel diva Dorcas Moyo shared her condolences online, describing Pinjisi as a rare talent.

"It is with a heavy heart that I say goodnight to my dear brother, Tatenda Pinjisi. Your laughter and kindness will forever be etched in my memory. I will always cherish your calls and messages that uplifted me.

"You had a unique way of making everyone feel seen and loved, and your absence will leave a void that can never be filled. Thank you for being such a wonderful brother to me and a friend to many," Moyo expressed.

Tendai Dembo, a close friend of Pinjisi, was equally devastated and took to Facebook to console the family.

"Early Saturday morning, around 3 am, I received a text and video about my young brother Tatenda Pinjisi after an accident. Two of his band members died on the spot. I knew he was a fighter, but now I hear that one of my close friends in the industry has left us. I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and brother. Tatenda, may you rest in peace," Dembo posted.

Music producer Gibson Makumbe of Makumbe Productions also shared his condolences via Facebook: "But why, God? Tatenda Pinjisi is no more. I can't believe this. I am in pain. We had a project of 12 songs that we had just started. The SAINA hitmaker is gone... so sad."

Suluman Chimbetu added, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of fellow musician Tatenda Pinjisi, who succumbed to injuries from a road accident.

"Heartfelt condolences to the Pinjisi family, his brother and fellow artist Howard Pinjisi, and to the families of the other three victims. May their souls rest in peace."

Phenomenal producer Lyton Ngolomi, who collaborated with Pinjisi on his last album titled "Mutoriro," expressed his grief: "Nhai Tatenda Pinjisi, mzaya wangu, was our last album 'Mutoriro' a goodbye? RIP, my nephew, and to the others who have passed, I am heartbroken."

Fellow musician Obert Chari, who was working with Pinjisi on his 12-track album, was touched by the sungura artiste's death.

"Takaronga basa hatinawo kuziva kuti ivo Mwari vaive nehurongwa hwavo. Then pa 12 tracks dziri kwaMakumbe Production iyoyo one yamakati muzukuru huya tibatsirane kunyangwe imi musisipo ndichanopedzisa Sekuru. Zororai murugare, basa ramakasiya richararama imi ma 'Saina' chibvumirano nekudenga."

Another gospel artiste and preacher, Obey Mukanhairi, expressed his sorrow:

"If I have ever been pained, Tatenda Pinjisi was family to me--humble, down to earth, and someone I could call anytime to play at church without taking money.

"He humbled himself to be a backing vocalist on my song 'Neminana.' Death, is there a way we can stop you? We prayed and fasted when we heard about your hospitalisation," said Mukanhairi.

United Kingdom-based sungura musician Romeo Gasa shared his grief via Facebook:

"Rest in peace, Vakomana, asi matirwadza."

Australia-based jiti musician Cozzy Kozile expressed his shock: "Haaa, this is so sad, guys. Tatenda Pinjisi, my guy. Muridzi weruva atanha zvake, who are we to question God? In God's case, there is no appeal, but this guy was not just a friend and a colleague in the music industry, but an inspiration to many.

"He was the first to convert and repent, becoming a child of God and starting a Gospel broadcasting campaign before Baba Harare. Rest in Power, my brother. I am very much aware that you have rested in the Lord our God. My condolences to your band and the other families. 'Hatina Nguva Yatinofunga Tinayo,"' reads his post online.

Somandla "Mafia" Ndebele, who mentored Pinjisi, shared his grief, saying, "He was a fine young man and talented.

"It's sad that we have lost him at such a young age."

Gospel musician Munyaradzi Munodawfa was at a loss for words after learning about Pinjisi's death: "I am devastated after hearing about your passing. We were planning to do a collaboration, but I kept procrastinating. I am gutted."

Mourners are gathered at House Number 3117 Soromiyo, Ruwa.

He is survived by three sons and was popular for his 2015 hit song "Saina" from his debut album "Rumbidzo," which catapulted him to acclaim.