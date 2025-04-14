Sierra Leone: TSC President Meets President of Sierra Leone

13 April 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, met on Saturday, with His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, on the sidelines of his participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum currently being held in the Turkish city of Antalya.

The meeting addressed the course of bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to support and develop them in various fields, and advance cooperation between the two countries to wider horizons to serve their joint interests. They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two presidents affirmed their commitment to advancing relations to achieve the aspirations of the peoples of the two countries, support the path of joint cooperation, and strengthen and consolidate bilateral relations.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Dr. Ali Youssef, Minister of Foreign Affairs; General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufadal, Director of the General Intelligence Service, Ambassador Nadir Youssef, Sudan's Ambassador to Turkey and General Mirghani Idris, Director of the Defense Industries Organization.

