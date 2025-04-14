Liberia: Senator Chie Orders Crackdown On Illegal Mining in Grand Kru

Barclayville, Grand Kru County — Senate Pro Tempore Emeritus Albert T. Chie has issued a stern directive for an immediate crackdown on illegal mining activities in Grand Kru County, amid growing concerns over environmental degradation and economic exploitation.

Speaking on Thursday, April 10, 2025, during an official program marking his arrival and appreciation tour in Barclayville City, Senator Chie sounded a clear warning to both foreign nationals and Liberians -- including natives of Grand Kru -- whom he accused of engaging in unlawful mining operations.

"These activities are not only illegal but also rob the county and the country of much-needed revenue while leaving behind environmental devastation," Senator Chie declared.

He emphasized the urgent need for robust security and regulatory interventions to curb the rampant exploitation of the county's mineral resources.

"I want to caution all citizens -- do not harbor illegal miners," he warned. "These operations yield no real benefits for the people of Grand Kru or the central government."

Drawing on his background as a trained geologist, Senator Chie expressed alarm over the scale of illegal mining in the county, disclosing that as many as 35 earth-moving machines -- locally referred to as "yellow machines" -- have been brought into the area without proper licenses.

"We've been informed by the county's mining agent and mineral inspector that only a few Chinese nationals are involved -- but the bulk of these illegal miners are our very own sons," Chie stated.

He condemned the environmental destruction caused by the unregulated mining -- including land degradation, road damage, and the pollution of rivers from dredging operations, which remain prohibited by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME).

"Traditional and community leaders sit idly by while our rivers, lands, and forests are being destroyed -- all for mere pittances," he lamented.

Senator Chie specifically instructed Grand Kru County Superintendent Antoinette Worwlee Nimely to confiscate all dredging machines found in local waterways, assuring her of his full backing.

"As Superintendent, you have my full support to seize and remove any illegal dredging equipment found in our rivers," he said.

Linking the poor condition of the county's roads to mining activities, Senator Chie -- who chairs the Senate's Statutory Committee on Public Works -- dismissed claims that motorbikes are primarily responsible for road damage.

"It's not the bikes destroying our roads -- it's the trucks and yellow machines brought in by these miners," he asserted.

Senator Chie concluded his appreciation tour in Electoral District #2, where he expressed gratitude to the people of Grand Kru County for their overwhelming support during the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

"This tour is not just about saying thank you -- it's about taking action to protect the future of our county," he told citizens.