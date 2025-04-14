Liberia: Court Hands Land to Grace Kpan - Tweh Farm Residents Beg for Time

Bushrod Island — Residents of Tweh Farm, a community nestled in the Borough of New Kru Town (Electoral District #16, Montserrado County), are pleading with former Montserrado County Superintendent, Madam Grace Kpan, for more time to vacate her land, following a court-ordered eviction carried out early Saturday morning.

The disputed land has been at the center of a long-standing legal battle between Madam Kpan and several residents of Tweh Farm. After years of litigation, the Civil Law Court of Montserrado County ruled in favor of Madam Kpan, granting her full ownership rights to a significant portion of the area.

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, court sheriffs, backed by officers of the Police Support Unit (PSU) of the Liberia National Police, moved in to enforce the Writ of Repossession issued by Presiding Judge Scheaplor R. Dunbar.

The writ authorized the sheriff to place Madam Kpan in "complete, full, and unrestricted possession" of the property, in line with the court's ruling dated May 20, 2021.

Residents Caught Off Guard

The enforcement operation sent shockwaves through the community. Many residents were forced to abandon their daily routines -- from petty trading to household chores -- to rush home and remove their belongings.

While several residents acknowledged Madam Kpan's legal right to the land, they pleaded for compassion and additional time to relocate in an orderly manner.

"I didn't know this place belonged to Madam Kpan until this morning," lamented Grace Gaye, a tenant who pays US$70 monthly for a single-bedroom apartment. "I just moved in a month ago on a one-year lease -- now I have nowhere to go."

Tenants Blame Landlords for Lack of Transparency

Many tenants expressed anger at their landlords, accusing them of concealing information about the legal dispute while still collecting rent.

"They took our money knowing there was a court issue," another tenant complained.

Negotiations and Failed Settlements

According to Kayatu Kamara, a long-time resident, Madam Kpan had earlier initiated negotiations with occupants, requesting a payment of US$5,000 per household for those wishing to retain their plots.

"She allowed us to stay upon part payment," Kamara explained. "We've been paying US$300 monthly until the amount is completed. I don't know why others didn't comply -- maybe that's why this eviction is happening."

A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

Among the most vulnerable affected was elderly tenant Ma Sackie Johnson, who said her landlords had passed away, leaving the house under the care of a family member.

"She came today and threw us out -- knowing we have no money," she said in tears. "We are not denying she owns the land, but I'm begging her to allow people to pay her gradually."

Amos Chea, another tenant who had recently paid six months' rent, echoed similar sentiments: "She may be right legally, but this is hard on us. We just need time to plan."

Political Undertones and Allegations

The eviction has sparked political tension in the area. Sattiah A. Sattiah, a former legislative candidate and a prominent member of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), condemned the eviction as politically charged.

While admitting Madam Kpan acted within the law, Sattiah accused her of being influenced by the ruling Unity Party.

"Why now -- after all these years under Charles Taylor, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, and George Weah?" he questioned. "This is happening because she was allegedly paid by President Joseph Boakai and the Unity Party to destabilize our CDC stronghold."

Sattiah further accused Madam Kpan of targeting influential CDC members, including former Senate Pro Tempore Armah Zulu Jallah, warning that residents would resist "any attempt to silence critics through forced evictions."