Liberia: Fire Service Launches 2025 Fire Safety & Prevention Campaign in West Point

Monrovia — The Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) has officially launched its 2025 Fire Safety and Prevention Awareness Campaign in one of the country's most densely populated slum communities -- the Township of West Point.

The campaign is being rolled out under the theme: "Fire is not one man's business; it's everybody's business."

West Point has long been plagued by frequent fire outbreaks, resulting in the destruction of homes, businesses, and personal belongings. Several residents have been injured and left homeless due to these incidents.

Most of the fires have been attributed to electrical faults, poor management of electrical appliances, and the careless use of candles and other fire-related materials.

Recognizing that many of these incidents stem from limited public knowledge about fire safety, the LNFS's 2025 campaign seeks to bridge this gap through awareness and education on safe practices within homes and communities.

Speaking at the official launch of the initiative on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the U-2 Intellectual Center in West Point, LNFS Director Col. G. Warsuwah Barvoul underscored the importance of public education in preventing fire disasters.

He noted that seemingly minor acts of negligence often lead to devastating consequences.

"This year, we chose West Point because it is one of the communities most affected by fire outbreaks," Col. Barvoul said. "During a major fire incident here, our firefighters had to climb from one rooftop to another just to access the actual fire scene."

He emphasized the need for residents to act swiftly during fire emergencies to prevent the spread of flames.

"When you see a fire, call for help immediately to draw attention before it gets out of control," he advised.

As part of the awareness effort, Col. Barvoul cautioned residents against unsafe practices such as leaving open flames unattended after cooking and failing to properly dispose of embers. He urged households to ensure that all fires are completely extinguished after use.

He also encouraged homeowners and business operators in West Point to install fire extinguishers, stressing that they are critical for containing fires in their early stages.

"There's a serious risk if you don't replace old electrical wires in your homes or shops -- just as you would replace a leaking zinc roof or a rotten wooden beam," he warned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Col. Barvoul pledged continued collaboration between the LNFS and the West Point township leadership to ensure ongoing public education and preventive measures aimed at reducing fire incidents.

LNFS Deputy Director for Administration, Col. Emmanuel K. Farr, lauded the local leadership and community members, especially students, for their support and participation in the campaign.

"Recently, West Point experienced two separate fire incidents," he noted. "In response, we worked with the local leadership to strategize, and that effort has culminated in today's launch of this fire prevention awareness campaign."

LNFS Reaches Out to Fire Victims

In a show of solidarity, Col. Barvoul led a team of LNFS officers to visit residents recently affected by fire disasters in the community. The team presented several bags of rice and an undisclosed amount of money as a gesture of support.

"This is just a small gesture to let you know that we stand with you during these difficult times. The government remains committed to the welfare of its citizens," Col. Barvoul said.

For his part, the Commissioner of West Point, McPherson Daweh, praised the LNFS for going beyond expectations -- not only launching the awareness campaign but also providing tangible assistance to fire victims.

"Mr. Director and your team, I want to assure you that the local leadership and residents of West Point fully support this timely intervention," the Commissioner stated.