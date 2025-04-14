Liberia: George Weah Declares Readiness to Reclaim Liberia

Monrovia — Former Liberian President George Manneh Weah has declared his readiness to reclaim the leadership of Liberia, vowing that the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) will leave no stone unturned in its quest to return to power.

Speaking Saturday at the launch of the CDC's national dues payment campaign at the party's headquarters in Congo Town, Weah lambasted the Unity Party-led government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, accusing it of failing the Liberian people barely a year into its administration.

"We will not rest until we reclaim our country," Weah declared to a rapturous crowd of partisans. "Those who claimed they came to rescue the country have failed dismally. It is now our responsibility to correct the course and restore hope to our people."

The former president accused the Boakai-led administration of undermining Liberia's democratic gains, citing what he described as executive overreach, lawlessness in the Legislature, and human rights violations.

"We have witnessed a systematic erosion of democracy -- executive overreach and open disregard for our Constitution," Weah charged. "Lawlessness in the Legislature, with the presidency turning a blind eye -- even when the sacred halls of our democracy go up in flames. Security forces brutalizing peaceful citizens while millions are wasted on so-called operations that offer no protection to ordinary Liberians."

He added: "They said we were the problem. But now, the Liberian people can see for themselves -- the real problem is the Unity Party that is now in power."

Weah reminded his supporters that despite losing the 2023 presidential election by a narrow margin of just 20,000 votes, the CDC peacefully handed over power in the interest of national stability. However, he stressed that the party is now more energized and determined than ever to reclaim state power.

"They said CDC was the problem, but today the Liberian people know that the Unity Party is the real problem," he insisted.

Weah challenged CDCians across Liberia to organize, mobilize, and build resilient structures aimed at unseating the Boakai government, emphasizing that the CDC's return to power is not optional but a matter of national urgency.

On the significance of the party's dues payment drive, Weah said: "Paying dues is not just about money. It symbolizes commitment, loyalty, and a shared hope for a better Liberia."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He pledged not only to win future elections but to govern more effectively when given the opportunity to return to the presidency.

Koffa Declares Loyalty to CDC

Also addressing the gathering was embattled House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, who reaffirmed his position as the legitimate Speaker of the House of Representatives despite recent controversies.

"I stand before you not as a mouthpiece of the regime, but as the Speaker of the Republic of Liberia," Koffa declared. "I am proud to be a common citizen, because when we see the people's convoy approaching, we step aside -- not out of fear, but out of respect."

Koffa pledged his unwavering support to the CDC until the party retakes the mantle of authority.

McGill, Kolubah, Others Rally Support

For his part, CDC Legislative Caucus Chairperson and Margibi County Senator Nathaniel F. McGill reiterated the caucus's support for all party activities aimed at revitalizing its grassroots base.

He stressed the need for unity, discipline, and strategic planning to ensure a successful political comeback.

The event drew thousands of CDC partisans, many of whom stood in long queues to pay their dues -- a demonstration of renewed loyalty and commitment to the party's cause.

Among the high-profile attendees was Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah, whose presence sparked public interest given his past criticisms of the Weah administration.