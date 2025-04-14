Liberia: Internews, Partners Kick Off Investigative Election Reporting Training in Nimba

Ganta — About forty (40) rural-based journalists are to benefit from a six-day Investigative Elections Reporting and Fact-check Training.

The training, which has been divided into two separate phases, targets 40 journalists from Lower and Upper Nimba County. It is being held in both regions. The first phase began on Thursday, April 10, in Ganta, with the initial batch of twenty participants drawn from Sanniquellie, Yekepa, Karnplay, and Ganta.

The initiative forms part of the European Union-funded Liberia Media Empowerment Project (LMEP), implemented by Internews.

Phase One of the training, currently underway in Ganta, kicked off on April 10 and will run until April 12. The second phase is expected to commence on April 14 and conclude on April 16 in Tapitta.

The training is being conducted under the auspices of Internews in collaboration with its partners: the Center for Media Studies and Peace Building (CEMESP), Local Voices Liberia (LVL), Messengers of Peace-Liberia Inc. (MOP-Liberia Inc.), and JournalRAGE Liberia. The program is also being held in partnership with the National Elections Commission (NEC), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Liberia office, and UN Women Liberia.

Declaring the three-day training workshop officially open, NEC Chairperson Madam Davidetta Browne-Lansanah urged journalists in attendance to go beyond simply reporting what they hear from politicians and newsmakers.

Her caution comes at a time when campaign activities are intensifying ahead of the April 22 Senatorial by-election in Nimba County. Madam Browne-Lansanah challenged the journalists to thoroughly fact-check information before publishing, emphasizing the importance of accurate, verified reporting during and after the election to help minimize potential conflict and tension.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony, Marie-Paule Neuville, an official of the European Union Delegation to Liberia, underscored the essential role of the media in any democratic society. She reminded journalists that their work carries a responsibility to their country and its people.

Madam Neuville urged participants to remain focused and to apply the knowledge gained from the training to better serve the public.

Providing an overview of the training, Malcolm Joseph, Executive Director of the Center for Media Studies and Peace Building (CEMESP), explained that the program aims to equip journalists with the necessary skills and knowledge to identify and report on gender-related issues. He stressed the importance of ensuring balanced representation of all candidates and countering misinformation, particularly that which disproportionately impacts women and marginalized groups.

Internews Country Director Samukai V. Konneh highlighted his organization's longstanding contribution to strengthening independent media institutions in Liberia for over a decade.

Joseph added that the training would also promote inclusive reporting that reflects the perspectives of diverse voters and encourages equitable election coverage.

Twenty of the forty journalists participating in the training will also have the opportunity to apply for a minimum reporting stipend to support their coverage of the by-election. They will be expected to fact-check information about all candidates and help provide the public with accurate information about those vying for the lone legislative seat -- a vacancy created following the death of Senator Prince Y. Johnson, a figure who had become a political godfather in Nimba County.

Emphasis was placed on ensuring that reporting from Nimba during this period does not overlook human rights issues, particularly amid ongoing calls for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court in Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Media Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Internews Country Director Samukai V. Konneh highlighted his organization's longstanding contribution to strengthening independent media institutions in Liberia for over a decade. He particularly thanked the European Union and other partners of Internews for their continuous support, which he noted has significantly contributed to the organization's success.

Konneh encouraged journalists attending the training to remain committed throughout the sessions and to leverage the knowledge gained to enhance their work.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Jerry T. Myers, former Secretary General of the Nimba Community Radio Association (NICORA), expressed gratitude to Internews and its partners for organizing the training. He admonished his fellow journalists to pay keen attention during the sessions and to ensure that fact-checking remains a central component of their reporting to help combat misinformation and disinformation.