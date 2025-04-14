Liberia: UBA Liberia Pledges Stronger Economic Partnership With GOL

In a renewed move to strengthen public-private collaboration, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Liberia, Mr. Ayokunle Olajubu, last Thursday led a high-level business delegation to pay a courtesy visit to the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan.

The meeting, according to the UBA Liberia press statement, held at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) in Monrovia, focused on expanding strategic partnerships aimed at supporting Liberia's economic growth and development through innovative financial services and infrastructure financing.

In his remarks, Mr. Olajubu recalled UBA Liberia's long-standing relationship with the Government of Liberia, reaffirming the bank's commitment to deepening its engagement in areas critical to national development.

"We at UBA Liberia are prepared to partner with the Government of Liberia, especially through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, to promote sustainable economic growth," Mr. Olajubu said. "Our areas of interest include SME support, public sector infrastructure financing, financial inclusion, and digital financial services."

He emphasized the bank's readiness to serve as a catalyst for economic transformation amid global economic challenges. "In the wake of the global economic crisis, the bank needs to play a pivotal role, and we at UBAL are ready to take the bull by the horns," he said. "This visit is part of our stakeholder engagement to harness partnerships and explore ways through which the bank can meaningfully contribute to Liberia's development."

For his part, Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan welcomed the UBA Liberia delegation and commended the bank for its consistent contributions to Liberia's financial ecosystem. He expressed optimism about deepening collaboration in areas aligned with the government's development blueprint.

"I am delighted by the visit of Mr. Olajubu and his team," Minister Ngafuan stated. "UBA has been a strong player in Liberia's financial sector, and we encourage more collaborative efforts, particularly in areas that align with the government's ARREST Agenda--Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism."

Minister Ngafuan underscored the importance of private sector involvement in national development and said the government is open to exploring innovative partnerships to improve service delivery and infrastructure expansion.

Mr. Olajubu was accompanied by senior members of his team, including Mr. Joseph F. Sando, Head of Corporate & Commercial Banking; Lady-Lawrene Dennis, Head of Public Sector; and Dennise Nimpson, Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Liberia is a subsidiary of UBA PLC, one of Africa's largest and most respected financial institutions. With over 25,000 employees across the group and serving more than 45 million customers globally, UBA operates in 20 African countries and maintains offices in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.

UBA provides retail, commercial, institutional, and corporate banking services, and is known for driving financial inclusion through advanced digital platforms and innovative banking solutions across its operational markets.