Nigeria: Ignore Fake Election Timetable for Nigeria's Ruling All Progressives Congress

Ignore fake election timetable for Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress

IN SHORT: The APC has urged the public to disregard a fraudulent timetable making rounds, and said that the real schedule will be distributed through its official platforms.

A Facebook post features what appears to be a schedule of proposed dates for the national congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria's ruling party.

Congresses are where party officials are elected at ward, local government, state and national levels, positions that influence policy and candidate selection.

The timetable outlines the key dates, with election of ward officials starting on Sunday 3 August 2025.

The final day of activities on the timetable is 26 August, when it says appeals arising from state congress will be held.

It also notes that the congress will be held in compliance with "Article 12.8(x) for state congress and Article 12.18(v) for LGA congress of the party constitution".

The timetable has also been published here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

Is this the legitimate schedule for the APC 2025 national congress? We checked.

'Fake timetable'

We searched the APC website and official X account, but couldn't find the timetable circulating on Facebook.

Any announcement made by Nigeria's ruling party would be widely publicised in the mainstream media. This calls into question the legitimacy of the timetable.

On 26 March, the APC, through its official X account, dismissed the circulating timetable as "fake".

"A valid notice or schedule of activities for congresses will be communicated through the Party's official information platforms in due course," the message reads.

Sharing an incorrect schedule could cause confusion and disruption for Nigerians. APC-related events always attract large crowds and heavy traffic.

Some businesses, especially those in the vicinity of APC election centres, may decide to close on the days that are included in the schedule. The fraudulent timetable should be ignored.