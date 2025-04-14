Nigeria: No, Nigeria's Electoral Commission Chair Mahmood Yakubu Was Not Arrested in the Us

14 April 2025
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Allwell Okpi

No, Nigeria's electoral commission chair Mahmood Yakubu was not arrested in the US

IN SHORT: Multiple Facebook posts claim that the chairperson of Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, has been arrested in the US while on a medical trip. The claim is false.

The chairperson of Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has been arrested in the US capital, Washington DC. This is according to a post circulating on Facebook since 8 April 2025.

According to the post, Yakubu went to the US for medical reasons and was arrested upon arrival.

It reads:

Just In: INEC Chairman Arrested in Washington D.C. Upon Arrival for Medical Visit. The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was reportedly arrested in Washington D.C. immediately after arriving in the country for a medical visit. According to sources, his arrest is linked to the controversial 2023 presidential election in which Bola Tinubu was declared the winner despite widespread concerns over a blurred and unclear result sheet. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The same claim appears here, here and here.

Inec is responsible for registering voters, issuing permanent voter cards and conducting elections.

On 1 March 2023, Inec declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress the winner of Nigeria's presidential election. Opposition parties challenged the election results in Nigerian courts. They accused Inec of rigging the election in favour of Tinubu. In October of that year, the supreme court gave the final verdict, upholding Tinubu's victory.

Yakubu has been chair of Inec since November 2015. His second term is expected to end in the last quarter of 2025. He has overseen two general elections.

On 7 April 2025, Tinubu's senior special adviser on new media, O'tega Ogra, debunked a rumour that the president had removed Yakubu from office.

But has Yakubu been arrested in the US in connection with his role in the 2023 elections? We checked.

Yakubu not in the US

Available evidence shows that Yakubu was not visiting the US when the arrest claim began circulating online.

On 8 April, Yakubu presided over the commission's weekly meeting at its head office in the Nigerian capital of Abuja. Inec posted photos of this meeting on its official X account.

On 10 April, Yakubu spoke at the extraordinary general assembly of the Ecowas Network of Electoral Commissions (Econec) in Banjul, the capital of the Gambia. Photos of him at this event were posted on Econec's website and Inec's X account.

Econec is the umbrella organisation of electoral management bodies in West Africa.

We also couldn't find any news reports that Yakubu was arrested in the US.

The claim is false.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.