Gambia: President Barrow - Domestic Revenue Mobilisation Key

Addressing awardees of the Gambia Revenue Authority's (GRA) Most Compliant Taxpayers' Awards, President Adama Barrow emphasized the increasing importance of domestic revenue mobilisation, citing a significant decline in overseas development assistance and donor fatigue.

"We cannot rely solely on loans and grants to develop our country; we must build the requisite capacity to finance our own development agenda," President Barrow stated.

Recognizing this reality, the president said his government has introduced and implemented various policies and strategies to boost revenue generation. He noted that since assuming office, domestic tax revenue has grown from D7.9 billion in the 2017 fiscal year to D20.83 billion in 2024.

He announced that for the 2025 fiscal year, GRA has been tasked with collecting D23 billion in tax revenue.

"We are convinced this target is achievable, especially considering that D6.7 billion has already been collected in the first quarter," he said.

He attributed this optimism to ongoing digitisation efforts within the tax system, which are expected to improve efficiency and compliance.

"My government's goal is to utilise the revenue collected responsibly and channel every bit of it into public infrastructure and services that directly benefit the Gambian people. This is the core objective of our domestic revenue mobilisation (DRM) drive," Barrow emphasized.

He further stated that the GRA's Most Compliant Taxpayer Awards serve as a reminder of the vital role taxpayers play in shaping the country's destiny.

"With limited natural resources, The Gambia relies fundamentally on a tax-based economy. Taxpayers are the bedrock of our development; their contributions, both large and small, are the lifeblood of our nation's progress," he said.

President Barrow commended GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe and his team for their dedication to reforming and digitising the tax system.

"Under the leadership of CG Darboe, tax administration in The Gambia has been redefined," he said.

He also extended gratitude to the taxpayers, especially those recognized for their consistency and cooperation.

"Your compliance is not just a legal obligation--it is a powerful expression of patriotism and a commitment to nation-building. Keep the momentum going," he urged.

President Barrow concluded by reassuring the business community of his government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for enterprises to thrive.

"We understand the challenges the business sector faces, and we will continue working in partnership with you to overcome them," he affirmed.