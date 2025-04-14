Gambia: What Is Driving the Gambian Economy

14 April 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

In 2024 The Gambia exported the sum of 3.4 billion dalasi. Remittances in 2024 was 775 million dollars (55 billion dalasi) and tax revenue amounted to 20.8 billion dalasi. Remittance therefore is what is supporting the Gambian dalasi and taxation is what is driving the Gambian budget.

In the current global trend towards cuts in the support of funding agencies, countries like The Gambia need to go back to the drawing board to discuss how to expand exports, non-tax revenue and protect remittances which are currently threatened by the intolerance of emerging anti-immigration governments in industrialised countries.

It should be emphasised again that recycling national assets is a road to more dependency in the future. It does not lead to self-reliance and self-determined development. The government should therefore take note.

