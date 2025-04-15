Ghana: Hundreds Accused of Witchcraft Urgently Need Protection

A new Amnesty International report has shed light on the hundreds of victims of witchcraft accusations in Ghana and ritual attacks that have forced them to flee their communities fearing for their lives.

"Branded for life: How witchcraft accusations lead to human rights violations of hundreds of women in North Ghana", documents the situation across four informal camps where 500 accused people, primarily older women, are currently living with insufficient access to health services, food, safe housing, clean water and economic opportunities.

The report shows how the accusations, which can lead to threats, physical attacks or even death, usually start within the family or among community members following a tragic event such as an illness or a death. Older women living in poverty, with health conditions or disabilities are at greater risk, as well as women who do not conform to stereotypical gender roles.

Women accused of witchcraft have no safe place to run to other than camps overseen by religious leaders in the northern and north-east regions of Ghana, which are now more than a century old. Although the camps offer shelter, the living conditions are inadequate. There is no governmental programme to support victims of witchcraft accusations.

Michèle Eken, Senior Researcher at Amnesty International, said:

"Witchcraft accusations and related abuses infringe on a person's right to life, to security, and to non-discrimination. This deeply rooted and prevalent practice has led to untold suffering and violence. While the belief in witchcraft is protected under international law, harmful practices that stem from the belief are not and those impacted need protection and reparation."

Genevieve Partington, Country Director of Amnesty International Ghana and member of the Coalition Against Witchcraft Accusations, an association set up following the lynching of a 90-year-old woman in July 2020, said:

"The authorities should pass legislation specifically criminalising witchcraft accusations and ritual attacks, including protective measures for potential victims."We urge the adoption of a holistic approach that addresses the root causes of the abuses including social and economic reintegration programmes, along with protection and reparations to persons who suffered abuses due to an accusation."The government should establish a properly resourced long-term national awareness campaign challenging cultural and social practices that discriminate against women and older people, including witchcraft accusations."

This report is based on research conducted between July 2023 and January 2025. Amnesty interviewed 93 people accused of witchcraft living in four camps, including 82 women, most of them aged 50 to 90.

First person testimonies:

Fawza*, resident of Gnani camp: "My neighbour said he dreamt [...] that I was trying to kill him. He doesn't want me [in the community], that's why he accused me."

Fatma*, resident of the Kukuo camp: "I refused for the [village] chief to marry any of my daughters. One day, a child got sick in the community and the chief accused me"

Alimata* struggles with her accommodation in the camps: "I have my own room here, but it needs reroofing. Water comes down through the roof when it rains."

A resident of the Kukuo camp in her eighties, has not been able to support herself since she fled her village: "I miss a lot [from home]. I had everything. I was harvesting shea nuts. Now, if someone doesn't feed me, how would I eat?"

Another resident of the Kukuo camp about 60 years old, said: "They always have plans of putting allegations against you, especially if you are hardworking and are still strong and doing well as a woman."

* Names have been changed to protect identity.