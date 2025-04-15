Nigeria: Kaduna Will Become One-Party State in Few Months - Gov Sani

Governor Uba Sani says Kaduna will soon be a one-party state.

Speaking at an event organised by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, in Zaria on Monday, the Governor argued that the defection of members of the opposition to the APC was a good sign.

"APC will continue to dominate Kaduna State. In the next few months, we will be running a one party state in Kaduna," he said.

Daily Trust reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the main oppositon party in Kaduna. The governor's enstranged predecessor, former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, recently defected from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

During the event, the Speaker distributed 117 vehicles, 200 tricycles, and 1,000 motorcycles to various beneficiaries.

The governor commended Speaker Abbas, saying that Kaduna State and the entire country were proud of his stewardship and laudable projects.

He said: "The speaker has been able to bring many people-oriented projects to Zaria and other parts of the state, and I am happy about that.

"The Speaker has brought developments in the education, healthcare and agricultural sectors in Kaduna State. He is not only focusing on Zaria, being his constituency, he has touched lives of other people who are not even from his constituency, particularly those from Kaduna North Senatorial Zone.

"He is working closely with our government and he has been the pillar not only for Kaduna State Government, but also for President Bola Tinubu."

In his address, Speaker Abbas thanked his constituents for their continued support, noting that he would continue to do his best to attract people-oriented projects to them.

Speaking on his journey to become Speaker, he said President Tinubu was number one on the list of those who supported him despite not knowing him personally.

"The President gave me his support based on his conviction from what he read and heard about me. He never met me before supporting me. Different names were submitted to him, but he chose to support me because he was convinced by my credentials," he said.

The Speaker added that the next major person to support him against all odds was Governor Sani.

"Governor Uba Sani supported me at a time when most officials of the past administration in Kaduna State did not support me. He declared his support for me even before he took the oath of office, and ensured he kept to his words after swearing-in," he said.

Hon Abbas disclosed that he vowed during the Kaduna State APC Caucus meeting last year that "nothing will separate me and Governor Uba Sani no matter what, come rain, come sunshine, I will be the last man standing for him."

"We are pleased with his style of governance and leadership qualities, and we will support him unconditionally. I make bold to say that my constituents and I are behind our governor and wish him the best. We are his supporters today; we'll be his supporters tomorrow and beyond. Nothing will come between us In Sha Allah

"By 2027, Governor Uba Sani will see the kind of support we have for him. We will mobilize our people in Zaria and the entire Kaduna State for him," the Speaker added.