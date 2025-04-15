Nigeria: 8 Shortlisted Teachers Fail Drug Test in Kwara

Eight candidates shortlisted for teaching jobs by the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) have been disqualified after testing positive for banned substances.

They were among 1,800 candidates selected for recruitment. Their disqualification automatically grants the opportunity to the next best-performing candidates in their respective local government areas.

TESCOM chairman, Bello Taoheed Abubakar, disclosed the development in a statement on Monday.

He said the substances detected include benzodiazepine, tramadol, cotinine, marijuana and amphetamine -- all considered harmful to human health.

The tests were conducted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with full backing from Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

"A major implication of this development is that the affected individuals will be replaced by the next most qualified candidates. The goal is to send a clear message about the state government's zero tolerance for drug abuse," Abubakar stated.

He commended the governor for ensuring that recruitment into the teaching profession is based strictly on merit and free from any malpractice that could compromise education quality.