Cote d'Ivoire: Orange Côte d'Ivoire Posts 8.6 Percent Revenue Growth in Q1 2025

TLDR

Orange Côte d'Ivoire Group reported consolidated revenue of 283.6 billion FCFA ($479.6 million) for Q1 2025, an 8.6% increase

Mobile subscriptions increased to 36.1 million by the end of March 2025, up from 33.8 million a year earlier

Orange Côte d'Ivoire continues its network modernization program, accelerating fiber deployment and expanding mobile coverage in rural areas

Orange Côte d'Ivoire Group reported consolidated revenue of 283.6 billion FCFA ($479.6 million) for Q1 2025, an 8.6% increase from 261.1 billion FCFA in Q1 2024. The telecom operator (BRVM: ORAC), which covers operations in Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Liberia, saw its EBITDA rise 6.1% to 98.7 billion FCFA ($166.9 million). Net profit grew 1.9% to 38.6 billion FCFA ($65.3 million).

Mobile subscriptions increased to 36.1 million by the end of March 2025, up from 33.8 million a year earlier. Capital expenditure reached 64.3 billion FCFA ($108.8 million) compared to 50.6 billion FCFA in Q1 2024. Orange Côte d'Ivoire continues its network modernization program, accelerating fiber deployment and expanding mobile coverage in rural areas. These investments have improved network quality and increased customer acquisition.

Orange Burkina Faso unit reported strong performance driven by Orange Money and positive impacts from network investments, particularly in mobile data. Orange Liberia maintained growth through network quality improvements and by implementing floor pricing.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Company ICT Cote d'Ivoire By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Key Takeaways

Orange's Q1 results reflect the growing digital transformation across West Africa, where mobile connectivity and financial services continue to drive telecom sector growth. Orange Money remains a key revenue generator across the group's operations, with commission growth particularly strong in Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso. As voice revenue growth slows, Fintech services have become increasingly important to Orange's business model. The significant capital expenditure increase (+27%) demonstrates Orange's commitment to infrastructure development in these markets, positioning the company to capture growing demand for high-speed connectivity and digital services. Orange is the market leader in Côte d'Ivoire's telecommunications sector, competing primarily with MTN and Moov Africa. In Burkina Faso, it competes with Onatel (Maroc Telecom) and Telecel, while in Liberia, its main competitor is MTN.