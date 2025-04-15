Liberia: Former Economics Students of UL Donate Chairs to Alma Mater

15 April 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

A group of former students from the Department of Economics at the University of Liberia (UL), who graduated during the 104 Commencement Convocation have donated 60 high-quality wooden chairs to the University, fulfilling a pledge to cease the burden associated with sitting at the University.

The 60 chairs were turned over to the UL Administration at an outdoor program held at the front of the College Business and Public Administration building, where more than 100 students graduated from the College with a degree in Economics.

Some members of the Class were in attendance, including the president of the then graduating class as well as current students of the Economic Students Association (ESA).

Receiving the donation on behalf of UL President Prof. Dr. Layli Maparyan, UL Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Agnes Reeves Taylor, hailed the donation from the graduates as a major positive step in the right direction.

"On behalf of Dr. Maparyan and the Administration of the University, we receive this with gratitude," Dr. Taylor said. "We are proud of you; we want you to know that."

Dr. Taylor stated that she was overwhelmed with joy and pride that former students of the Department of Economics at UL, where she graduated from many decades ago, took on the project to donate chairs to the University.

She further expressed immense joy in knowing that students are getting the message that they should begin to be known not just by the negative things, but by taking the challenge and moving forward with positive programs that will benefit the University.

"Thank you very much. We look forward to more things from the other students," she said.

Earlier, UL Vice President for Students Affairs, Associate Prof. Sekou W. Lonneh, hailed the students-led initiative as a positive step and urged other students to follow such a good example.

Prof. Konneh used the occasion to discourage students from engaging in activities that bring negative publicity on the image and reputation of the University.

He encouraged students to pursue initiatives that bring pride and dignity to the University, referencing UL's triumph in the Miss Inter-University Pageantry won by student Vashe T. Weah.

"And this was not a naked contest. This was a contest of the brain; it was intellectual," VP Konneh said. "That's the kind of thing we want to be known for."

