Liberia: Leadership Crisis Rocks LMA

The Liberia Marketing Association (LMA) is currently embroiled in a fierce leadership battle after the President, Madam Elizabeth F. Sambollah, suspended Mrs. Lusu S. Crawford, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The suspension, which has sparked heated debates and claims of constitutional violations, has left the organization in turmoil, with senior officials questioning the legality and motives behind the decision.

The suspension stems from a series of allegations against Mrs. Crawford, including insubordination, failure to submit required quarterly reports, and unprofessional conduct.

In a press release issued by the LMA President dated April 10, 2025, Madam Sambollah outlined the reasons for her decision, citing Mrs. Crawford's refusal to take instructions from the President, her public outbursts in the presence of the leadership, and ongoing delays in submitting important reports.

Madam Sambollah emphasized the importance of maintaining professionalism within the organization. "The continuous abuse and gross insubordination demonstrated toward the President of the Association will not and cannot be tolerated," the statement read.

The statement also highlighted that the LMA Constitution grants the President oversight authority, including the exclusive responsibility to manage the association's affairs. This, according to Madam Sambollah, was a key factor in her decision to suspend Mrs. Crawford.

"The deliberate misinterpretation and misrepresentation of the provisions in the Constitution will not be condoned," she said. "I am working with other stakeholders to restore calm within the Association."

The suspension notice also referenced Chapter 4, Article 5, Section 3 of the LMA Constitution, which grants the President exclusive oversight authority, a point that the President stressed in her communication. "The Constitution clearly outlines the roles and powers of the elected officers of the Association. The authority vested in the Presidency must be respected, and any deliberate misinterpretation of this authority will not be tolerated," she added.

In an official communication sent to Mrs. Crawford, the LMA President outlined the specific reasons for her suspension. "Your recent public outburst and inappropriate behavior in the Office of the President have been deemed highly unprofessional and disrespectful to the presidency. Such actions undermine the integrity and leadership of the Association," the letter stated. "Failure to submit required reports, despite multiple requests, and your violation of the association's governance principles have necessitated this action."

The letter further instructed Mrs. Crawford to immediately turn over all official documents and assets to the appropriate authorities and to refrain from accessing the Board offices or the Central Office of the LMA until further notice.

"We urge all central staff, market authorities, and marketers to remain calm, refrain from violence, and focus on their duties and businesses," Madam Sambollah concluded in her press release.

However, Mrs. Crawford's suspension has not gone unchallenged. The National Secretary-General of the LMA, Mr. Patrick N. Sarti, voiced strong objections to the unilateral decision.

Speaking to this paper via mobile phone yesterday, he argued that such an action should not be taken without the consensus of the entire National Executive Committee of the LMA. "We believe that this should be done democratically. The president cannot single-handedly make such a decision," he stated. "The executive committee must be in the know. We should all sit down and pass a resolution."

Sarti emphasized that the executive committee has five elected members, and any decision affecting the association should involve the collective input of these members. "One person cannot suspend any board member," he insisted. "What the president did is unlawful and a misuse of power. It is wrong, and we have passed a resolution stating that her action is not in line with the constitution."

In support of his position, Morris Desmond Brown, Media Consultant at the LMA, confirmed the existence of a resolution signed by a majority of the executive committee. "We have the resolution in our hands, which clearly states that the President's decision to suspend the Board Chairperson is unconstitutional and not supported by the majority of the executive committee," he said.

In a formal resolution signed by a majority of NEC members, the body rejected the LMA president's unilateral decision, calling it unconstitutional and outside the bounds of the LMA's governing structure. The resolution, which was presented on April 1, 2025, states that "any action taken without the majority decision of the NEC is considered void." It also affirmed that the power to appoint and suspend members of the Board lies with the Executive Committee, not the president alone.

The resolution further stresses the NEC's commitment to maintaining the peace and governance of the Association, citing Article 5, Section 2 of the LMA Constitution, which places the responsibility for overseeing Board appointments and actions with the Executive Committee.

"Among the cardinal responsibilities of the NEC is to ensure that the Association remains peaceful and that its three structures adhere to the LMA Constitution and policies," the resolution read. "Any action taken without the majority decision is considered non-void."