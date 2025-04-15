Liberia: LTA to Construct Digital Village in Lofa

In a move to expand digital connectivity across Liberia, a delegation from the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) over the weekend visited Foya, Lofa County, to inspect the proposed site for the much-anticipated Digital Village Project.

The team, led by LTA Chairperson Abdullah Kamara and Acting Director of Administration Prince G. Goah, was warmly received by local authorities, including Foya City Mayor Josiah Sakar, who commended the initiative and pledged community support for its success.

The site inspection took place at Foya Central High School, where the Digital Village will be established using modern ICT equipment donated by Chinese tech giant Huawei through LTA. The project aims to empower rural communities with access to the internet and digital learning tools.

Once operational, the Digital Village will provide free internet access for one year to students, youth, small businesses, and local residents in Foya and neighboring areas. After the initial period, a modest fee will be introduced to ensure the long-term sustainability of the service.

Chairperson Kamara emphasized the importance of the project in bridging the digital divide and fostering inclusive development. "This is part of our broader national effort to ensure that no county, no community is left behind in our journey toward a connected Liberia," he said.

The LTA's Digital Village Project is being rolled out in partnership with Huawei and forms part of Liberia's commitment to enhancing digital infrastructure and promoting equitable access to information and communication technologies.

Local stakeholders in Foya have welcomed the project, describing it as a timely intervention that will boost education, entrepreneurship, and social connectivity in one of the country's remote regions.

"The impact of this project will be far-reaching," Mayor Sakar noted. "We're grateful that the people of Foya are being included in the national conversation on digital transformation."