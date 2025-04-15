Liberia: Youth and Sports Unveils $1 Million for Youth Service Program

The Government of Liberia, in partnership with UNDP, announces a US$1Million National Youth Service Program here.

Monrovia, Liberia; April 15, 2025: -In a significant boost for youth empowerment, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Jeror Cole Banggalu, has announced an allocation of US$1 million to reintroduce the National Youth Service Program.

During the launch of the 2025 National Cadet Program at the weekend, supported by UNDP, Minister Bangalu emphasized government's commitment to the Cadet Program, stating, "We are serious about this initiative and will ensure its successful implementation alongside UNDP Liberia."

According to a press release, he highlighted the success of past cadets, many of whom have secured permanent roles in government following their internships. The Youth and Sports Minister spoke of efforts to expand the program and expressed gratitude to UNDP for the partnership. "The government is dedicated to the welfare of young people; therefore, it is our responsibility to improve the lives of our citizens, especially our youth," Minister Bangalu noted.

The Deputy Resident Representative for programme at UNDP Liberia, Louis Kuukpen, lauded the government's ongoing efforts in youth development, asserting that investing in youth is an investment in Liberia's future.

"At UNDP, we strongly believe that investing in youth is investing in the future. Young people are not only the leaders of tomorrow, they are the changemakers of today. Yet across Africa, and here in Liberia, youth unemployment remains a pressing challenge. Programs like the NCP are essential to breaking that cycle by equipping young people with practical skills, professional exposure, and confidence to pursue dignified livelihoods," Kuuken stressed.

He said the cadet program is not a temporary placement but a launchpad for careers, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Kuukpen urged cadets who will be recruited this year to take full advantage of the opportunity to learn, grow, contribute, and dream boldly.

Speaking on behalf of Commerce Minister, Kolubah Yekeh emphasized the importance of the program, calling for increased support from other partners for the next 5 years.

The National Youth Cadet Program is an initiative that aims to provide short-term employment and internship opportunities across government ministries, agencies, and the private sector, with a focus on enhancing job readiness and offering practical experiences.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 2025 edition of the program will select 150 high-achieving graduates from universities and vocational institutions in several counties, including Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Nimba, Lofa, and Grand Cape Mount.

Beneficiaries will receive a monthly stipend of $200 for the three-month internships, helping them gain essential workplace skills while covering living expenses.

The Cadet Program has seen significant growth since its inception, expanding from 75 participants in its first year to 150 this year, focusing more on young women and people with disabilities to promote inclusive development.

It is part of the UNDP's broader Livelihood and Employment Creation Project, backed by a $7.8 million investment, designed to combat poverty and inequality while enhancing sustainable income-generating activities across Liberia.

The government aims to include 300 youths this year, reaching all 15 sub-political divisions of the country, despite challenges related to reduced donor funding. The 5-year $7.8m project was launched on May 13, 2021.

To date, 322 youths have benefited from the Cadet Program, with a 51% female participation rate and a notable retention of 57.1% among employed female cadets. Press Release