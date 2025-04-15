East Africa: African Civil Society Urges Oman Against EACOP Support as East Africa Trade Expo Kicks Off

Just one day before the Oman East Africa Trade and Investment Expo opens in Muscat on April 16, over 70 civil society organisations (CSOs) from Uganda, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and beyond have published an open letter urging the Government of Oman to refrain from providing financial or diplomatic support for the controversial East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

The letter comes amid reports that the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) is actively engaged in discussions with the Omani government to secure critical investment for the EACOP project, which has struggled to plug major funding gaps. The 1,443-kilometre pipeline, stretching from Uganda to Tanzania, has become a lightning rod for international criticism due to its links to ongoing human rights violations, widespread environmental damage, threats to water, food security and local economies, and its role in exacerbating the global climate crisis.

In their appeal to His Majesty, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, and the Government of Oman, the CSOs highlight the opportunity for Oman to take a principled stand in line with its Vision 2040 strategy . They point to the upcoming Oman East Africa Trade and Investment Expo as a platform to advance responsible and future-focused partnerships, noting that the event "presents valuable opportunities for trade in key industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, clean energy, construction, technology, and consumer goods."

The letter urges the Omani government "to engage with the Ugandan government and companies on these ethical and valuable opportunities, and to refrain from engaging with the oil sector." The CSOs warn that supporting the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) would not only undermine global climate goals but also contradict the foundational principles of Islamic finance, which uphold justice, social welfare, and the protection of life, wealth, and the environment.

"It would be a betrayal of trust and the strong historical ties between the government of Oman and the people of Uganda and the region if Omani financial institutions were to support this controversial project," the letter states.

The signatories call on the Omani government to use its influence and investment capacity to champion a just energy transition in Africa — one that respects human rights, safeguards ecosystems, and enables lasting prosperity for communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

Specifically, the CSOs urge the Government of Oman to: publicly commit to refraining from financially or diplomatically supporting EACOP and related oil projects; redirect investments toward sustainable sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and eco-friendly infrastructure; and engage with East African nations on mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities that align with global climate goals and uphold human rights.

They stress that by prioritizing ethical and sustainable investment, Oman can strengthen its global reputation and help foster long-term, climate-conscious economic partnerships with East Africa. A formal response from the Government of Oman is requested by April 20, 2025.