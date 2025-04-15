Nigeria: N-Ylc Season Ends On High Note

Abuja — The curtains will tomorrow fall on the 2024/2025 Nigeria Youth League Cup (N-YLC) season with several games in the two Northern and Southern Conference going down concurrently across the country.

In Kano at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars U-19 team will entertain Grassroots Football Talents Development while at the New Jos Stadium, Plateau Jets will take on youthful ABS FC of Ilorin in another dicey encounter.

In Ilorin, Legacy Stars of Abuja will be guests to Kwara United, while Plateau United will trade tackles with Mailantarki FC of Abuja in the Northern Conference.

In the Southern Conference, Bucknor FC will face-off with Austen Plus while Shuffle Select and Eagles Stars will be at each other's jugular.

At Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, Bayelsa United and Abia Warriors will battle for supremacy. In Aba, Enyimba FC will welcome Sunshine Stars of Akure. Other matches in the conference include, R2 Finesse Football Academy taking on Oyomesi FC of Oyo.

The maiden season of the NYLC could go as the tightest with title contenders and relegation battlers facing frenzied and tensed moments and many youngsters eyeing European glory with opportunity provided to showcase their latent talents with scouts watching the N-YLC games on weekly basis.

Meanwhile, N-YLC President, Robinson Adakosa has expressed optimism about the future of Nigerian football following the success of the maiden edition of the league.

He said the season signposts brighter days ahead for Nigerian football despite the initial hiccups the season started with several teething challenges pertaining to logistics in live telecast of the matches.

"We are thrilled to close the season on such a high note. It has been an electrifying season despite several challenges. We have been able to surmount all obstacles and trudge on to give our best to Nigeria football which was our goal from day one and we're delighted to have achieved it" Adakosa said.

The top four teams in each conference will play the National Play-off very soon.